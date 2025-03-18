Yankees have their new backup catcher and it’s not a competition

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees entered spring training with uncertainty behind the plate after trading Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds. In return, they picked up reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson. While Jackson brought a solid defensive reputation, his offensive struggles made it clear the Yankees would be holding a true competition for the backup job.

That set the stage for J.C. Escarra, a 29-year-old career minor leaguer who has spent years grinding for a chance at the big leagues. And this spring, he’s making sure the Yankees have no choice but to reward him with a roster spot.

Escarra’s Bat Has Been Unstoppable

Escarra has been one of the most productive hitters in Yankees camp. Through 14 games and 40 plate appearances, he’s hitting .368/.400/.632, launching three home runs and driving in seven RBIs. His 163 wRC+ suggests he’s been one of the most impactful hitters in the lineup, and he’s doing it with solid plate discipline.

In Monday’s loss to the Blue Jays, Escarra continued his hot stretch, adding two more hits. He narrowly missed a home run, bouncing a ball off the right-field wall. It was another sign of just how locked in he is at the plate, making a strong case for a spot on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster.

A Defensive Standout Behind the Plate

Beyond his offense, the Yankees have long spoken highly of Escarra’s receiving skills. He’s ranked as one of the best defensive catchers in the system, making him a well-rounded backup option.

Austin Wells will be the starting catcher, but having a left-handed backup with legitimate offensive upside makes Escarra an appealing fit. The Yankees have traditionally leaned on defense-first backups, but Escarra provides a little more versatility at the plate, which could give the offense a boost when Wells gets a day off.

How the Yankees Could Maximize Escarra’s Bat

If the Yankees really wanted to maximize their lineup, they could find a way to use Escarra at designated hitter as well. However, with Ben Rice heating up, that spot likely belongs to him.

Rice, another left-handed bat, has been on fire in recent games, elevating his spring numbers to .279/.340/.558 with three home runs. He’s also shown tremendous raw power, which the Yankees have been excited to see after he added muscle this offseason.

If Paul Goldschmidt ever needs time off at first base, Rice could slide over, opening up DH reps for Escarra. The Yankees value versatility, and having multiple bats that can move around the field gives them more flexibility when dealing with injuries or matchups.

Yankees Comfortable With a Lefty-Heavy Catcher Duo

Despite entering spring training searching for a right-handed bat to balance their lineup, the Yankees may be comfortable moving forward with a lefty-heavy catching tandem.

“They came in with something on the line and earned reputations as hitters,’’ manager Aaron Boone said of Rice and Escarra. “Both of them have come in swinging well.’’

The Yankees still have a few more days to finalize their decisions, but at this point, Escarra has done everything possible to earn a spot. His bat has been electric, his defense is solid, and the Yankees could use a little extra pop at the bottom of their lineup. If he keeps this up, he’ll be wearing pinstripes on Opening Day.



