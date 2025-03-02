Yankees have the perfect Giancarlo Stanton replacement on the roster

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to miss time, the Yankees might not have to look far for a replacement. Ben Rice, a homegrown slugger with a powerful bat and defensive versatility, is already making a strong case for more at-bats this season.

A Natural Fit at Designated Hitter

Rice isn’t just a fill-in option—he has the potential to be a legitimate everyday contributor. Beyond his ability to step in at DH, he also provides value as a backup catcher and first baseman. That kind of versatility is something the Yankees could use, especially with an aging core that needs occasional rest days.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His track record in the minors suggests he’s more than capable of handling big-league pitching once he finds his rhythm. In 30 Triple-A games last season, Rice dominated, slashing .294/.428/.661 with 12 homers, 33 RBIs, and a staggering 174 wRC+. At every level since 2023, he’s been at least 55% above league average offensively.

Power That’s Trending in the Right Direction

Rice’s first taste of the majors last season came with some growing pains. Over 50 games, he hit just .171/.264/.349, though he still managed seven home runs and 23 RBIs. The power is clearly there—it’s just about refining his approach at the plate and adjusting to MLB pitching.

This offseason, he focused on adding more muscle to his frame, gaining 10 pounds to help increase his power numbers. Early results in spring training suggest the added strength is paying off.

“I think the ball’s coming off the bat harder, for sure,” Rice said Monday morning at Steinbrenner Field. “Putting more mass on the ball, so it’s going to come off harder.”

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

That’s not just talk—the data backs it up. This spring, Rice has already hit the two hardest balls of his career, clocking exit velocities of 113.3 mph and 111.1 mph. That kind of bat speed and raw power is exactly what the Yankees are hoping for, especially with Stanton sidelined.

A Long-Term Investment for the Yankees

Giving Rice consistent at-bats as the team’s DH makes sense in both the short and long term. He needs regular playing time to develop, and if he starts to find a groove, he could become a fixture in the Yankees’ lineup beyond 2025.

Paul Goldschmidt is only on a one-year deal, and once he departs, the first base position will be wide open. If Rice proves himself at the plate this year, the Yankees could seamlessly transition him into that role in 2026.

“I’m excited about Ben,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I think he’s going to be a really good hitter in the league. He’s made huge strides in his body this winter. He’s added really good weight and strength and it shows up in his testing. I think he’s a guy [that can] be an impact hitter in the league.”

With Rice hitting the ball harder than ever and showing off his power this spring, the Yankees have every reason to give him a real shot at earning his place in the lineup. The Stanton injury isn't ideal, but it may have created the perfect opportunity for Rice to prove he belongs.








