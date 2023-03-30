Yankees have ‘potential deal’ scheduled to acquire a pitcher

Feb 16, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact that opening day is in just a few hours, the New York Yankees aren’t sitting idly by without making some roster improvements. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that a potential deal could be on its way for a pitcher, but whether that be a starter or bullpen piece is yet to be determined.

Aaron Boone said the Yankees have “a potential deal going” to add a pitcher during tomorrow’s off-day. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees might be looking for bullpen support:

The Yankees made a few roster moves on Tuesday, sending Greg Weissert and Ian Hamilton to Triple-A Scranton, freeing up two spots on the 26-man roster. They did sign outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Baltimore Orioles after having a stellar spring training. However, the team is clearly focused on pitching acquisitions.

General manager Brian Cashman has hit on a few gems in the past, notably Clay Holmes. With the starting rotation already dealing with a number of injuries, they could be looking to find a supplement there, despite having Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German in the mix.

Frankie Montas will miss up until August at the very least, Carlos Rodon is expected to return in late April, and Luis Severino recently suffered a lat strain that should keep him out for a few weeks.

With two of the three starters expected to return within the next month, the Yankees don’t necessarily need to acquire another primary arm, so they could be looking for a smaller bullpen piece with upside, fitting their specific mold. They love power sinker throwers with good sweeping sliders, so a pitcher that fits that mold could be of interest.

