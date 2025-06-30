Yankees have one untouchable prospect in trade negotiations

The New York Yankees are chasing a World Series in 2025, but the roster isn’t without some frustrating cracks.

They’re missing a true third baseman, a shutdown bullpen arm, a reliable depth starter, and possibly a versatile utility bat.

Despite those holes, this team still feels like a contender in a wide-open American League without a runaway favorite.

Even the Detroit Tigers—surprising leaders of the AL—don’t look invincible, making the Yankees’ opportunity very real.

But that opportunity hinges on one crucial factor: whether the Yankees push all their chips in at the trade deadline.

And to push in, they’ll need to part with something they value—young, promising talent that could shape their future.

Insider Mike Axisa offered insight into which prospects might be on the table—and which ones are close to untouchable.

“I think Lombard is close to untouchable,” Axisa wrote, “and Schlittler is in the ‘only if it moves the needle’ bucket.”

Axisa



"I think Lombard is close to untouchable and Schlittler is in the “only for someone who really moves the needle” bucket, and every other prospect in the system is on the table, including Lagrange." — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) June 30, 2025

According to Axisa, outside of those two, most other Yankees prospects are in play—including breakout pitcher Carlos Lagrange.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

George Lombard Jr. Has Yankees Dreaming Big

George Lombard Jr., the Yankees’ 2023 first-round pick, is showing why the front office refuses to dangle him in trades.

After dominating High-A with a jaw-dropping 188 wRC+ across 111 plate appearances, Lombard earned a promotion to Double-A.

The early returns at Somerset have been mixed—he’s batting just .209 with a 104 wRC+—but his impact is still obvious.

Lombard’s elite speed makes him dangerous on the bases, where he’s already swiped 14 bags in his first 48 games there.

He tends to need time to settle in, but once comfortable, Lombard’s mix of speed, instincts, and bat speed takes over.

The Yankees clearly see him as a future franchise piece—possibly their shortstop of tomorrow—and they’re not alone in that.

Letting go of Lombard now would feel like trading a lottery ticket right before the numbers start getting called.

Cam Schlittler: A Pitcher For the Present and Future

Cam Schlittler, meanwhile, has been one of the organization’s most exciting developments on the mound this season.

He posted a 2.38 ERA in Double-A but has somehow been even better since joining the notoriously hitter-friendly Triple-A.

Over 21.1 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Schlittler has allowed just four earned runs while punching out 33 hitters.

His 1.69 ERA at Triple-A speaks to advanced pitch sequencing, confidence in his arsenal, and genuine strikeout stuff.

Perhaps more importantly, Schlittler doesn’t walk many—just eight free passes in that span, a sign of strong command.

If his progress continues, he could realistically join the big-league rotation later this season or early in 2026.

For a Yankees team that’s been patching its rotation together at times, keeping Schlittler might be a long-term necessity.

Trading him now could backfire spectacularly if he’s one year away from becoming a mid-rotation anchor.

Spencer Jones Could Be a Swing Piece

Interestingly, Mike Axisa didn’t mention Spencer Jones, who’s having a breakout year in the upper levels of the minors.

Jones has finally put it all together—hitting for power, getting on base, and covering ground in the outfield with ease.

He’s not quite untouchable, but any deal involving him would have to bring back a star-level impact player.

Think of Jones as a high-stakes poker chip—tempting to cash in, but risky if he turns into a cornerstone elsewhere.

The Yankees face a familiar dilemma: win now or build sustainably. The truth is, they’re trying to do both at once.

They know this year’s AL is there for the taking—but they also don’t want to mortgage what could be a golden future.

Jones could be the kind of trade piece that unlocks a blockbuster deal—maybe for a frontline starter or elite third baseman.

But if he stays and becomes a star in pinstripes, that decision could define Brian Cashman’s legacy all over again.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Prospects Will Shape Yankees’ Deadline Path

With the trade deadline looming, every Yankees win increases the pressure to make a splash—and every loss adds urgency.

They’ll need to weigh short-term gain against long-term regret, and prospects like Lombard, Schlittler, and Jones are central.

George Lombard Jr. and Cam Schlittler might be too valuable to move. Jones? That’s where things get interesting.

The Yankees have the pieces to make noise at the deadline. The real question is whether they’re willing to play them.

READ MORE: Yankees’ bullpen arm quietly putting together 7-game scorless streak