Yankees’ bullpen arm quietly putting together 7-game scorless streak

The New York Yankees‘ bullpen was supposed to be a strength in 2025, but for Ian Hamilton, the season began on a low note.

A viral illness near the end of spring training sent Hamilton to the 15-day injured list before he could throw a single regular-season pitch.

Though he returned to action on April 8, the right-hander didn’t look like himself. The rust was obvious in his first few outings.

By May 21, Hamilton had posted an ugly 6.14 ERA. He looked like a shell of the dominant reliever fans saw in 2023.

His command was shaky, his stuff lacked bite, and too often he left pitches over the heart of the plate.

But since then, something has clicked. Hamilton has quietly stitched together a run that’s turning heads in the Yankees dugout.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Turning the Corner After a Rough Start

Since May 24, Ian Hamilton has made 11 appearances and logged 15 innings, surrendering just two earned runs total.

Both of those runs came in a single game. Otherwise, he’s been borderline untouchable — especially in his last seven outings.

Ian Hamilton has quietly had 7 straight scoreless appearances and since May 24th:



15 IP

2 ER (1.20 ERA)

13 K



Lowering his season ERA from 6.14 to 3.64 ? pic.twitter.com/ZBc4CFNfsA — Ajay ? (@AjaySukhu) June 29, 2025

In that stretch, Hamilton has allowed zero earned runs, yielding only one unearned run across 8.2 innings of work.

The righty looks sharper, more confident, and closer to the version that posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings in 2023.

He has shown improvement, and his sinker-slider combo is generating weak contact and swings and misses.

Command Still a Work in Progress

Even with the turnaround, Hamilton’s control isn’t fully back to where it needs to be for high-leverage spots.

During his recent seven-game scoreless streak, he issued five walks — a sign that his command is still not crisp enough.

He also struck out seven in that span, showing he can miss bats, but he’s teetering between dominance and danger.

Hamilton’s ability to cut down on free passes will determine whether he earns Aaron Boone’s trust in late-game moments.

Right now, he’s a valuable middle reliever — but with refinement, he could evolve into a shutdown setup man again.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Reminder of What He Can Be

At 30 years old, Ian Hamilton is still very much in his prime, and 2023 remains the blueprint for what he can offer.

Back then, Hamilton carved through hitters with confidence, aggression, and command — a trifecta he’s inching toward again.

If he can consistently pair his power arsenal with improved control, the Yankees will gain a massive internal boost.

Sometimes, relievers are like pressure valves. When they’re right, they quietly keep the whole machine from blowing apart.

Hamilton might not grab headlines, but his resurgence could relieve a ton of pressure from the rest of the bullpen.

Why This Matters for New York

The Yankees’ bullpen has taken on a lot of stress in 2025, with injuries and inconsistency becoming routine concerns.

Luke Weaver remains elite and Devin Williams has vastly improved, but beyond that, Boone has had to mix and match to cover late innings effectively.

If Hamilton finds his rhythm and control, he gives the Yankees another trusted bridge to their closer — a crucial need.

His ERA is down to 3.64 — a solid number — but more importantly, he’s trending in the right direction at the right time.

Hamilton’s trajectory suggests that his best days this season might still be ahead. That’s exactly the lift New York needs.

