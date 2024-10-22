Yankees have one major advantage over the Dodgers in the World Series

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees will need every advantage they can get as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Dodgers boast one of the most electrifying and potent offenses in baseball, so the Yankees will need to put up plenty of runs if they hope to emerge victorious.

Pitching: A Key Advantage for the Yankees

The Yankees hold a significant edge in the pitching matchup. Their starting rotation and bullpen are deeper and more reliable than those of the Dodgers. Unlike the Mets, who struggled against the Dodgers’ offense, the Yankees’ starters won’t be as easy to capitalize on. One of the Yankees’ biggest advantages lies in the fact that the Dodgers’ rotation and bullpen is predominantly right-handed.

Yankees’ Success Against Right-Handed Pitching

During the regular season, the Yankees struggled against left-handed pitching, hitting just .235, which ranked 24th in MLB. However, they performed much better against right-handed pitchers, posting a .253 average. This difference bodes well for the Yankees, as the Dodgers’ pitching staff leans heavily on right-handed arms.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers’ Pitching Struggles in the Postseason

The Dodgers have already used three bullpen games in the postseason, while the Yankees haven’t resorted to that strategy once. Walker Buehler is expected to start Game 1 for the Dodgers, having had nine days of rest. Buehler, a 30-year-old right-hander, has struggled this postseason, posting a 6.00 ERA over nine innings. His strikeouts and left-on-base percentage have declined, presenting the Yankees with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on his inconsistencies.

Following Buehler, the Dodgers will likely turn to right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jack Flaherty. Flaherty, 29, was acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline and has posted a 7.04 ERA over 15.1 postseason innings. His velocity has dropped, and he’s walking 4.11 batters per nine innings while allowing 1.76 home runs per nine. Clearly, he’s hitting a wall, and the Yankees will have a chance to exploit his decline.

Yamamoto, 26, had a solid regular season, pitching 90 innings with a 3.00 ERA. However, he has struggled in the postseason, logging a 5.11 ERA over 12.1 innings, with only 8.03 strikeouts per nine and a 68.2% left-on-base rate.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Starting Rotation Advantage

The Yankees appear to have a clear advantage in the starting pitching department. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt have been mostly efficient throughout the postseason. While there have been occasional hiccups, their velocity remains strong, and their pitch movement has been effective. From a matchup perspective, the Yankees’ starting rotation has the edge over the Dodgers, and their bullpen has also been electric.

Nestor Cortes’ Return and Dodgers’ Success Against Lefties

The Yankees expect to get Nestor Cortes back in the bullpen for the World Series, which could add further depth. However, the Dodgers have been much more effective against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching, so Yankees manager Aaron Boone will need to navigate the situation carefully to avoid giving the Dodgers an advantage.

Conclusion: Yankees in a Strong Position

As the Yankees prepare for the World Series, their pitching depth and the Dodgers’ struggles with right-handed pitching put them in a strong position. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon leading the charge, and opportunities to capitalize on the Dodgers’ weaker arms like Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, the Yankees have a good chance of taking control of the series.