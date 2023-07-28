Yankees have interest in Cardinals’ flamethrowing bullpen arm

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their already strong bullpen, the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks.

Yankees’ Interest in Hicks: Potential Trade Deal

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals and Hicks are yet to agree on an extension, signaling to other teams that he might be available for trade.

Hicks could be a perfect fit for the Yanks if they decide to pursue this direction. He currently holds a 3.67 ERA, 3.21 xFIP, 12.74 strikeouts per nine, along with a 71.2% left-on-base rate and 58.3% ground ball rate.

Hicks’ Stellar Performance and Fit into the Yankees’ System

Hicks is known for his remarkable velocity, with an average fastball speed of 101 mph. His pitching repertoire includes a sinker at 60.3%, a sweeper at 21.8%, and a four-seam fastball at 10.3%. In essence, he embodies the type of pitcher desired by Yankees’ Pitching Coach Matt Blake. Amidst a strong season, Hicks could emerge as a bullpen star for the Yankees.

Delving into Hicks’ specific pitching composition, his sinker is yielding a .289 batting average against this year, having allowed just one homer and produced 22 strikeouts. However, his sweeper is exceedingly potent, generating a .097 batting average with a 58.6% whiff rate and 29% put-away rate. He has struck out 20 batters across 31 at-bats using his sweeper.

Providing Blake with a talent of this caliber might morph Hicks into one of baseball’s best bullpen assets, particularly impressive for a 26-year-old. Given his status as a relief arm, the Yankees might be prepared to trade one of their up-and-coming prospects on the cusp of MLB readiness.

Yankees’ Connection with Cardinals Players

The Yankees have been linked to a variety of other Cardinals players, including outfielders Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, and even utility player Brendan Donovan.

With the previous trade of LHP Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis last year in exchange for Harrison Bader, the two sides have a history of successful transactions. As we approach the trade deadline on August 1, Hicks is definitely a player to watch.