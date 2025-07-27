Yankees have inquired about championship-caliber infield upgrade

The New York Yankees are walking a tightrope as the trade deadline nears, trying to upgrade while facing a potential crisis.

Aaron Judge’s elbow injury has cast a massive shadow over everything, including what could have been an aggressive deadline approach.

Judge underwent imaging recently, and while the team awaits results, the implications of bad news would be catastrophic.

There’s no replacing a player hitting .342 with 37 home runs and a 1.160 OPS — Judge is the lifeblood of the lineup.

Without him, the Yankees go from World Series hopefuls to survival mode in a loaded American League playoff race.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Yankees show interest in Brendan Donovan — and for good reason

Despite the uncertainty, the Yankees have reportedly expressed interest in Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

The Dodgers are also in the mix, but Woo noted Los Angeles already landed Tommy Edman in 2023, whom the Yankees also liked.

That potentially gives New York a clearer lane to Donovan, though it would take a significant package to pull off.

The 28-year-old lefty is slashing .293/.360/.428 with nine home runs and a 123 wRC+ across 94 games this season.

He also sports elite contact rates, striking out just 13.2% of the time with a walk rate of 8.3% — ideal for Yankee Stadium.

Defensive versatility adds even more value to Donovan’s profile

Donovan isn’t just an on-base machine — he’s also one of the most versatile defenders in the league.

He’s logged innings at second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots, giving the Yankees flexibility they desperately need.

With DJ LeMahieu no longer on the roster, and Oswaldo Cabrera also out for the season, Donovan is a clear upgrade.

Even if his defense isn’t elite at every position, his ability to move around gives the Yankees breathing room.

It’s the kind of versatility that championship teams crave — like a Swiss Army knife that fits perfectly into any lineup hole.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Contract control makes Donovan a rare deadline asset

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of Brendan Donovan is his team-friendly contract situation — he’s under control through 2027.

That means he’s not just a rental, but an asset the Yankees could build with, not just for a short-term boost.

For a front office trying to stay under the upper tier of the luxury tax, that’s an ideal profile to target.

Donovan’s actual salary is a bargain considering his production, and his contact-driven game should age well into his early 30s.

This isn’t a flashy power bat — it’s a consistent, disciplined hitter who brings stability, something the Yankees lineup desperately lacks.

Judge’s injury could halt any major moves if outlook worsens

The elephant in the room is still Aaron Judge’s elbow, and the Yankees aren’t going to ignore that when making decisions.

If imaging reveals a serious issue, the Yankees could go from buyers to cautious holders in the blink of an eye.

Giving up top-tier prospects for a versatile utility man makes sense — but only if there’s a real postseason push ahead.

The next few days will likely determine the front office’s aggression, hinging entirely on Judge’s ability to return soon.

If the results are negative, Brendan Donovan might be Plan A — if not, the Yankees may decide to ride out the storm.