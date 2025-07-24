Yankees have ‘checked in’ on Pirates electrifying outfielder

Trade deadline season is where baseball’s logic sometimes takes a backseat to ambition—and chaos.

For the New York Yankees, that chaos might now involve Oneil Cruz.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates tumbling toward the bottom of the standings again, opposing front offices smell opportunity.

Cruz, their most electric talent, is suddenly on everyone’s radar.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles, the Yankees have already reached out to inquire about Cruz’s availability. That’s a huge development.

“Just learned that the Yankees are one of many teams who have checked in on Oneil Cruz,” Hiles reported on social media.

Cruz isn’t being actively shopped by Pittsburgh, but that hasn’t stopped contenders from kicking the tires. You don’t ignore talent like this.

A Rare Blend of Tools and Untapped Potential

Oneil Cruz has always been a unicorn—six-foot-seven, rocket arm, and ridiculous pop at the plate. He defies positional norms.

Though he’s logged most of his 2025 innings in the outfield, his natural shortstop instincts still flash at times. Defense, though, remains a mixed bag.

Advanced metrics paint a murky picture: Cruz has a -7 Defensive Runs Saved in the outfield but rates positively with 2 Outs Above Average. The tools are there.

But let’s be honest—the real appeal is in that violent, explosive bat. Cruz doesn’t just hit baseballs; he pulverizes them.

Despite a sky-high 31.9% strikeout rate this season, Cruz has already launched 16 home runs and swiped 33 bags. That’s elite power-speed territory.

His 102 wRC+ is merely average, but it hints at how much room he has to grow. And that’s exactly what intrigues a team like New York.

Why the Yankees Might Take the Plunge

The Yankees aren’t known for patience. If they believe Oneil Cruz can evolve into a star in pinstripes, they won’t hesitate.

Even with his inconsistency, Cruz fits a mold they’ve long craved—dynamic, left-handed power with athleticism to spare.

And with three years of arbitration control left after 2025, Cruz is not a rental. He’s an investment, one that could pay off for years.

Of course, his price tag will be sky-high. The Pirates aren’t just going to give away a 26-year-old unicorn with years of control.

But the Yankees have the farm system to get it done—if they’re willing to part with a real haul. Think multiple top prospects, and maybe more.

Cruz could change the DNA of the Yankees’ lineup. He brings an edge and unpredictability, something New York’s current core sometimes lacks.

Would Pittsburgh Really Move Him?

That’s the million-dollar question. Pittsburgh doesn’t seem eager to trade Cruz, but they’ve shocked people before.

If a team like New York comes in with a monster offer, how long can Pittsburgh afford to wait? Especially with holes all over the roster.

Cruz is still raw. His swing decisions remain erratic, and his defensive role is unsettled. But his ceiling is undeniably tantalizing.

At some point, the Pirates have to decide whether Cruz is part of their next contending team—or just a flashy asset to cash in on.

The Time for Bold Moves Is Now

For the Yankees, waiting might mean watching another team unleash Cruz’s potential. That’s a risk Brian Cashman may not be willing to take.

Oneil Cruz is the kind of player you dream on. His game is loud, unpredictable, and thrilling—just like the Bronx can be when it’s rocking.

And if there is a team that has had enormous success with big-frame hitters, it’s the Yankees. Think of what they did with Aaron Judge, or what they are doing with Spencer Jones.

Think of Cruz as a high-powered sports car with a few dents in the fender. It’s not perfect, but the upside is thrilling at full throttle.

So yes, the rumors may sound far-fetched. But deadline season is made for long shots. Oneil Cruz to the Yankees? Don’t rule it out just yet.