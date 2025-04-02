Yankees have caught lightning in a bottle with left-handed slugger

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may have stumbled onto something special with 26-year-old lefty slugger Ben Rice. After a strong spring, Rice is now setting the early tone in the regular season, looking every bit like a breakout offensive weapon.

He’s not just tapping into his power—he’s smashing it open like a piñata at a Bronx birthday party.

A Blistering Start at the Plate

Through four games, Rice is hitting a scorching .500/.545/1.200. He’s already launched two home runs, posted two RBIs, and holds a jaw-dropping .700 isolated power. If those numbers sound outrageous—it’s because they are. His 384 wRC+ means he’s been 284% better than a league-average hitter to open the year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now, sure, this is all wrapped up in a very small sample size. Regression is inevitable. He’s not going to hit .500 all season. But the Yankees don’t need him to. What they need is a lefty bat that consistently provides power, plate discipline, and contact—and so far, Rice is checking all the boxes.

The Stanton Question Looms

With Giancarlo Stanton shelved for the foreseeable future, Rice is occupying the designated hitter spot with confidence and clarity. The real question is what happens when Stanton returns.

If Rice is still raking at that point, the Yankees could face a fascinating dilemma. Do they move Rice into a platoon, letting him take swings against right-handed pitchers while Stanton handles lefties? It would be a savvy way to manage both players’ strengths without completely pushing either out of the mix.

But that’s a decision for down the road. Right now, Rice is earning every at-bat he gets.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Elevation, Exit Velo, and the Swing That Plays

Rice’s swing looks custom-made for Yankee Stadium. His average exit velocity so far this season is 99.2 mph—up 9.2 mph from last year. That’s not just a jump—it’s a leap into a different category of hitter.

He’s barreling 37.5% of the pitches he makes contact with and has elevated his launch angle to 20.4°, up from last season’s flatter swing path. That’s a perfect recipe for home run power, especially with the short porch in right field as a target.

The Yankees have been quietly molding Rice into an everyday piece, and this might be the season it all comes together. If he can maintain even a fraction of this production, 20+ homers on the year is well within reach—and that’s something the Bombers would gladly take.