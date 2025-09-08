Yankees have been quietly reducing playing time for rookie outfielder

The New York Yankees are playing winning baseball against top-tier opponents, but not everyone is benefitting from the current surge.

Jasson Dominguez, once viewed as the outfield of the future, suddenly finds himself losing ground as the roster tightens around him.

Judge’s return changes the equation

Aaron Judge’s move back to right field, even on a limited basis, has rippled across the Yankees’ outfield rotation immediately.

With Judge reclaiming his defensive spot, opportunities naturally shrink, forcing manager Aaron Boone to reshuffle his lineup puzzle once again.

It’s not just Judge’s presence — Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are both contributing defensively, leaving fewer innings to distribute fairly.

Giancarlo Stanton’s bat guarantees him a lineup spot, even if his defense is now a liability every time he takes the field.

For Dominguez, this means more time watching from the dugout, rather than showcasing his skills across nine consistent innings.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s season has been uneven

The 22-year-old rookie has appeared in 114 games, posting a .255/.328/.388 slash line with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Those numbers aren’t disastrous, but they don’t exactly force the Yankees’ hand in keeping him locked into everyday action.

Defensively, the metrics highlight his struggles — a .989 fielding percentage with -8 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average.

For a team built around pitching depth, defensive lapses aren’t just minor issues, they become glaring weaknesses in close contests.

Dominguez’s potential remains obvious, but right now, his skill set doesn’t outweigh the consistency provided by veterans in the rotation.

Too many mouths to feed

Boone is spoiled for choice, and Dominguez happens to be the odd man out in this version of the roster shuffle.

The Yankees can trust Bellinger and Grisham defensively, lean on Judge’s bat and glove, and keep Stanton upright with DH flexibility.

Dominguez simply doesn’t check enough boxes to justify replacing more established contributors during a crucial stretch of the schedule.

Baseball often rewards patience, but Dominguez’s timeline doesn’t neatly align with the Yankees’ immediate push for the American League East.

Instead, his role has been minimized, even if his long-term upside suggests he could still grow into a centerpiece eventually.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Finding value in smaller moments

That doesn’t mean Dominguez is without purpose, as Boone has found ways to leverage him strategically in tight games.

His .272 average against right-handed pitching makes him a useful platoon option when matchups swing late in the contest.

As a pinch runner, his athleticism brings another layer of flexibility, especially with Stanton limited in movement around the bases.

Injuries are always a possibility, and Dominguez serves as an invaluable insurance policy should one of the starters miss time.

It’s not the role many envisioned for him this season, but it keeps him relevant while sharpening his situational value.

The growing pains of depth

Dominguez’s reduced role is less about failure and more about the Yankees finally having too much depth to balance properly.

For the first time in years, New York’s outfield features capable defenders and multiple offensive weapons, limiting experimentation for Boone.

Dominguez will get his opportunities, but for now, he’s learning the reality of being young on a team chasing October glory.

The Yankees’ crowded roster may feel cruel, but it also reflects the kind of championship-caliber depth they’ve craved for years.