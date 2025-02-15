Yankees have an elite defensive outfielder as their 4th option

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees having a fourth outfielder of Trent Grisham’s caliber is a luxury most teams don’t get to enjoy. His offense may be inconsistent, but his defense is among the best in baseball, making him a valuable depth piece behind an already-stacked Yankees outfield.

General manager Brian Cashman made it clear on Saturday that Grisham will have a much larger role in 2025 compared to last season, where he played in just 76 games.

A Gold Glove Insurance Policy

Grisham’s offensive numbers don’t jump off the page—he hit .190/.290/.385 last year with nine homers and 31 RBIs. He also finished with a 91 wRC+, meaning he was 9% worse than the average major league hitter. However, it’s hard to gauge his true offensive ability based on such a limited sample size, as he had only 209 plate appearances, well below his usual workload.

Interestingly, he actually fared better against left-handed pitching, hitting .211 compared to .184 against right-handers. That’s an unusual split for a lefty hitter, but it could make him a viable plug-in option when matchups dictate.

Offense aside, Grisham’s real value comes with his glove. The two-time Gold Glove winner is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, capable of covering all three spots at an elite level.

He’s the ideal insurance policy if Jasson Dominguez needs time to develop, and if Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger require rest, Grisham can step in seamlessly. His ability to shift between positions gives the Yankees the flexibility to move Bellinger around as needed without sacrificing defensive efficiency.

Cashman’s Defensive Focus

The Yankees have made a clear effort to improve defensively this season, and while Grisham was acquired last year, he remains a key part of the team’s depth strategy. With the focus shifting toward run prevention, having an outfielder of his defensive caliber as a backup is an embarrassment of riches.

Grisham is in the final year of arbitration, settling on a one-year, $5 million deal. He’ll be a free agent after the season, and given the Yankees’ long-term outfield outlook, this could be his last year in the Bronx. But for now, he provides the kind of depth most teams can only dream of.