Yankees have acquired 6 projected starters post-Juan Soto departure

The New York Yankees checked another box in their offseason to-do list, signing veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal on Saturday. The Anthony Rizzo era officially came to an end, and the Yanks added a former NL MVP (2022) to their lineup.

The Yankees have pivoted to fill holes throughout their lineup after losing Juan Soto

We didn’t see Goldschmidt’s best version in 2024, but he did finish the year on a high note after a strong second half. Now, the Yankees need to solve their second base situation before they enter the 2025 campaign with high hopes.

After losing star talent Juan Soto to the New York Mets, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman quickly pivoted off of him and started filling out holes quickly and efficiently via free agency and trade.

Yankees insider Max Goodman posted a review of the team’s offseason with acquisitions and departures. Losing Soto obviously hurts, but New York has added six projected regulars/starters and a backup catcher in Alex Jackson:

“Updating the Yankees’ offseason transaction log thus far…+ Max Fried+ Devin Williams+ Cody Bellinger+ Paul Goldschmidt+ Jonathan Loáisiga+ Fernando Cruz+ Alex Jackson | – Juan Soto- Clay Holmes- Nestor Cortes- Caleb Durbin- Jose Trevino- Cody Poteet- Carlos Narváez. Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo, Tim Hill, Tommy Kahnle are still free agents. The Yankees non-tendered Jon Berti and Tim Mayza earlier this winter as well,” Goodman posted on X.

The Yankees have put together a quite competitive roster

Fried, Williams, Bellinger, Goldschmidt, Loaisiga, and Cruz will all have prominent roles with the Yankees in 2025. And all of them have the potential to be well above average, even Goldschmidt.

Right now, and after a busy winter, the Yankees roster is lacking two main things: a second baseman and lefty relievers. For the former, they have Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza as internal options but a more established commodity would be ideal. The Yanks have so many changeup-splitter artists that they don’t really need too many lefties in the bullpen.

Cashman and the Yanks have shown an amazing ability to bounce back from the huge blow that losing Soto represented. They have completed a solid offseason, and it might not be over. Stay tuned.