Yankees have a new No. 2 hitter and he has MVP upside

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are rolling out a new-look lineup in 2025, with a fresh combination at the top of the order. With Juan Soto now wearing Mets colors, manager Aaron Boone has given a sneak peek into his plan, slotting Jasson Dominguez into the leadoff role and Cody Bellinger into the No. 2 spot ahead of Aaron Judge.

It’s a logical setup. Judge has already expressed his preference to bat third, which only reinforces the idea of Bellinger hitting right in front of him. While he won’t replicate Soto’s offensive production, the former Cubs slugger brings his own strengths that could mesh well with this Yankees lineup.

Bellinger’s Fit in the Bronx

At 29, Bellinger is entering a critical stretch of his career. After signing a deal last offseason that includes a 2026 player option, he’s looking to prove he can still be a premier offensive force.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Last season, he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+ over 130 games—a solid but unspectacular line compared to his previous highs. Back in 2023, he was a different beast, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs. If the Yankees can get something closer to that version, they’ll have a legitimate force hitting right in front of Judge.

Bellinger’s swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, where the short porch in right field could become his best friend. He’s got the ability to elevate the ball, and if he can regain some of his lost power, he could provide a big boost to the offense.

Leadership and Hunger for Success

Beyond just numbers, Bellinger is bringing a mentality the Yankees are embracing. He’s walked into the clubhouse already locked in on winning and believes this group has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“I think the thing that I see is the want to be good, the desire to be good in each and every one of us,” Bellinger said during his first presser of the spring. “We all want to be excellent and that goes a long way. We all want to perform to our best capability. The want and the hunger is there to be great. That speaks for itself. I’ll bet on these guys in the locker room, great character and great baseball players, that we’re all gonna figure it out and it’s gonna be a fun, fun year.”

The Key to the Yankees’ Top of the Order

While much of the focus will be on Bellinger’s bat, the Yankees are also counting on Dominguez to settle into the leadoff spot. If the 22-year-old can become a reliable table-setter, Boone’s vision of a formidable top three—Dominguez, Bellinger, and Judge—could quickly take shape.

Bellinger may not be Soto, but if he can rediscover his power while maintaining steady contact, the Yankees could have a dangerous duo leading the way for their superstar slugger.