Yankees have a lowkey super utility man fighting for a roster spot

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As spring training winds down, the Yankees are locking in their roster — and it looks like Oswaldo Cabrera is getting the nod to start at third base.

That comes with a catch.

Cabrera has long been the Yankees’ go-to Swiss Army knife, playing everywhere from left field to shortstop. But with no clear-cut option emerging at the hot corner, the 25-year-old utility man is being asked to hold down the position full-time — at least for now.

That’s great for infield stability, but it also means the Yankees will lose the flexibility Cabrera typically provides across the diamond. And unless general manager Brian Cashman surprises with an external addition, it’s full steam ahead with Cabrera locked in at third.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Pablo Reyes Making a Push

While Cabrera may be settling into a permanent spot, another utility man is quietly making a compelling case to fill that roaming role.

Enter Pablo Reyes.

The 31-year-old right-handed bat signed a minor league deal with the Yankees back in November, and he’s made the most of every opportunity this spring.

Over 15 games and 44 plate appearances, Reyes is hitting .324/.455/.441. He’s added one homer, four RBIs, and flashed a tremendous eye at the plate with an 18.2% strikeout rate and 20.5% walk rate. His 144 wRC+ suggests he’s been 44% better than the average spring hitter — a surprise for a player not necessarily known for offensive fireworks.

Defense and Versatility Shine

Reyes’ real value may lie in his defensive versatility. In his big-league career, he’s played everywhere — first, second, third, shortstop, and all three outfield spots.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That type of utility is gold for a roster that could use depth insurance and someone who can offer spot starts without sacrificing reliability. Back in 2023 with the Red Sox, Reyes hit .287 in 64 games and looked the part of a contact-first hitter with solid plate discipline but limited power.

In a sense, he’s a low-key solution to a high-leverage problem. The Yankees need glue guys, players who can step in during injury spells or off days and not skip a beat.

Peraza on the Ropes

Oswald Peraza was once considered the next man up in the Yankees’ infield plans. But this spring, he’s struggled to make much of an impact at the plate. While his defense has remained solid, the bat hasn’t come around — a problem that continues to cost him leverage in roster battles.

With Dominic Smith officially opting out of his contract on Friday, one door closes — and perhaps another one opens for Reyes.

Now, it’s a matter of days before manager Aaron Boone finalizes the group heading north. Reyes has done his part. The question is whether it’s been enough to earn that spot in the Bronx come Opening Day.