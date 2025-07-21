Yankees miss out on perfect free agent pitcher to $5+ million deal

The New York Yankees rank just 21st in bullpen ERA this season, posting a disappointing 4.14 despite lofty preseason expectations.

It’s a stark drop-off for a franchise known for dominant relief pitching over the last several seasons under Matt Blake.

This year, the Yankees leaned heavily on bounce-back candidates and advanced metrics to patch holes that were never fully addressed.

Even after acquiring Devin Williams, the group has been wildly inconsistent, especially when tasked with holding late-inning leads.

The numbers tell the story — and the eye test confirms it: this unit doesn’t inspire the same confidence it once did.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

There’s a free agent solution hiding in plain sight

The trade deadline will offer upgrades, but the Yankees don’t need to wait or give up top prospects for a bullpen boost.

Veteran right-hander David Robertson was still available in free agency and recently threw for teams in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Robertson reportedly looked strong in his showcase.

At 40 years old, he’s no longer a long-term piece, but he’s exactly the kind of short-term fix that could stabilize this group.

With so much volatility plaguing the pen, Robertson’s experience and command would’ve brought a steadying presence when it’s needed most.

Robertson was quietly dominant last season

In 2023, Robertson threw 72 innings with a 3.00 ERA, striking out 12.38 batters per nine and leaving nearly 77% of runners on base.

He also generated a 48.8% ground ball rate and ranked in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate — elite territory for any reliever.

Despite his age, his stuff still misses bats, and his experience in high-leverage postseason moments remains invaluable.

He signed a prorated $16 million deal with the Phillies, which will pay out more than $5 million for this season.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

An Absurd Price

Robertson would’ve been a great signing for the Yankees, but more than $5 million for the rest of the season is assinine.

At 40-years-old, Robertson’s best stuff is behind him, and averaging only 90 MPH on his fastball during his showcase certainly suggests that.

Looking to the Trade Deadline

Now, the Yankees will pivot to the trade deadline in hopes of finding bullpen support for prospects. They could also leverage back up catcher J.C. Escarra to find a new arm, but it will certainly cost, especially if the Yankees want controllable pieces.