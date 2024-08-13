Yankees have 2 options to help supplement the possible loss of Jazz Chisholm

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees had a bit of a scare on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox when Jazz Chisholm left the game early with an elbow injury. Fortunately, he didn’t seem too concerned after the contest, mentioning that the elbow was sore but otherwise nothing serious. Of course, the Yankees will continue to run tests to ensure there’s no ligament damage.

The Yankees Should Give Jazz a Day of Rest

In the meantime, I wouldn’t expect Jazz to feature on Tuesday in Game 2 of the three-game set against Chicago. After being blown out 12–2, the Bombers need to fight back and show some life, especially against the worst team in baseball.

Replacement Options for Chisholm

In place of Jazz, the Yankees could lean on DJ LeMahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera. LeMahieu, 36, is hitting .199/.275/.265 this season, including two homers, 23 RBIs, a 14.7% strikeout rate, and 9.5% walk rate with a 58 wRC+.

LeMahieu’s Struggles and Strengths

LeMahieu has been one of the team’s worst offensive contributors this year, coming off five straight years with above-average offensive metrics. Defensively, he remains a tremendous asset in multiple positions, specifically at third base, where he has a .989 fielding percentage over 295.2 innings, not to mention five outs above average.

Cabrera as a Viable Alternative

Alternatively, they could look to Cabrera, their 25-year-old switch-hitting utility man. This season, he’s played 87 games, hitting .245/.293/.378. Cabrera has never been known for his walk rate or ability to get on base, but he has a solid batting average this season with a 90 wRC+, making him about 30% better than LeMahieu.

Cabrera has the capacity to play every infield and outfield position, so if the Yankees want a bit more offensive potential, they may lean on their young utility option to fill the spot if need be.

Looking Ahead for Chisholm

Of course, neither will help offset the loss of Jazz, no matter how long he’s out. Over 14 games with the Yankees, he’s hitting .316 with seven homers and 11 RBIs. A day of rest will do him well, and hopefully, he can shake off the injury without missing much time.