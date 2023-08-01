Yankees’ Harrison Bader is drawing ‘trade interest’

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With only a few hours remaining until the trade deadline, the New York Yankees find themselves in a challenging situation: deciding between selling and buying to strengthen their offense.

While general manager Brian Cashman might consider introducing an above-average bat into the mix, it appears the front office is also entertaining offers for some of their temporary players.

Harrison Bader: A Volatile Asset on the Trading Block

One such available talent is defensive centerfielder Harrison Bader, who’s experiencing an inconsistent season. According to Jon Heyman, Harrison is fielding interest on the market.

Despite a current batting average of .256 and an on-base percentage (OBP) of .283, Bader’s production fluctuates wildly. His record this season includes seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and an 89 wRC+. At times, he emulates the prowess of Barry Bonds; at others, he struggles to make contact.

Bader’s Defensive Value

Despite Bader’s inconsistency, he consistently ranks as one of the top defensive outfielders in the game. Over 463 innings this season, he has maintained a .972 fielding percentage with five defensive runs saved and seven outs above average. After two stints on the injured list this season, Bader is now fully recovered and playing regularly. For teams seeking to enhance their outfield defense with a player capable of occasionally igniting the offense, Bader could be a suitable fit.

Evaluating Potential Returns for the Yankees

Considering the Yankees’ successful trade last year, where they secured promising pitching prospect Clayton Beeter in exchange for Joey Gallo, it’s feasible to assume they could secure a respectable return for Bader, whose stay with the Yankees appears to be nearing its end. Bader is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Given his history of recurring injuries, it seems likely that Cashman might seek alternative options.