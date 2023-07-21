Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner reached his tipping point after demolition by ex-Yankee

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees prioritized resigning Aaron Judge this past off-season, but also made a significant six-year, $162 million acquisition in the form of Carlos Rodon.

In contrast, their interest in retaining former starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was minimal, who subsequently signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. At 31, Taillon has encountered some struggles this season.

Despite boasting a 6.05 ERA across 77.1 innings this season, following a previous year’s 3.91 ERA with the Yankees, Taillon demonstrated his potential during a July 7 encounter against the Bombers. Here, he arguably gave his best performance of the year, pitching eight innings, allowing only one hit, walking two batters, and striking out four. His game statistics resembled that of an elite Gerrit Cole start, highlighting the Yankees’ ongoing issues with hitting starting pitching this season.

Steinbrenner’s Reaction and the Firing of Dillon Lawson

The faltering offense of the Yankees provoked owner Hal Steinbrenner’s ire when Taillon silenced them for eight consecutive innings.

As Jon Heyman reports, this event likely influenced the subsequent firing of Dillon Lawson. However, anticipating immediate improvements under Sean Casey’s guidance was perhaps unrealistic. As the team continues to struggle with run scoring, the blame is increasingly shifting toward roster construction, a rightful cause for concern.

“Word is, Steinbrenner’s tipping point came after seeing Yankees hitters shut down by ex-Yankee Jameson Taillon…”

Upcoming Trade Deadline and the Yankees’ Anticipated Moves

As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Yankees have limited time to make necessary roster enhancements. As per tradition, General Manager Brian Cashman will likely attempt to bolster the offense (I wouldn’t expect a Shohei Ohtani deal due to risk) by trading some prospects.

Every season, the Yankees appear to rely on the deadline to strengthen a struggling team. This year seems to be no exception, especially as the team sits four games behind in the Wild Card race, using a mix of supplementary pieces and emerging talent to keep afloat.

Heyman suggests that rival executives believe the Yankees should sell, but Cashman is seemingly unwilling to accept defeat, particularly with a playoff spot still within reach. By acquiring a few above-average batters and the anticipated return of Aaron Judge post-deadline, the Bombers could re-enter the playoff conversation.

Looking Forward: Addressing Roster Issues and Potential Management Decisions

While there is still time to salvage the season, the poorly constructed roster and underperforming high-cost veterans present significant obstacles. If Cashman fails to right the ship, Steinbrenner may have to make some tough decisions at the end of the season, a position he surely wants to avoid.

Yet, the situation could also present an opportunity for reinvention and growth. With the right strategies in place, the Yankees could turn their season around, offering a beacon of hope to their loyal fan base.