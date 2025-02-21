Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner doubles down on cutting costs to win a championship

Hal Steinbrenner continues to push back on the idea that the Yankees must spend over $300 million to win a championship. The team’s managing partner insists payroll alone doesn’t dictate success, even as the Yankees currently sit around $307 million in total salary liabilities.

“No, the threshold is not the concern to me,” Steinbrenner told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “The concern to me is — I’ve said this till I’m blue in the face, and I had to change my numbers because times have changed from 10 years ago — but we have great people here. We have a good player development system, good young players that have come up. The Volpes and the Wells, Gil, and who will continue to come up. Should I really need a $300 million-plus payroll to win a championship? Does having a huge payroll really increase my chances that much of winning a championship? I’m not sure there’s a strong correlation there. Having said that, we’re the New York Yankees. We know what our fans expect. We’re always going to be among the highest in payroll. That’s not going to change, and certainly didn’t change this year. We’re right there.”

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers Are Changing the Spending Game

Steinbrenner’s philosophy isn’t without merit, but the rest of the league—especially the Los Angeles Dodgers—may be proving otherwise.

The Dodgers have spent with no hesitation, stacking a lineup that looks more like an All-Star team than a typical MLB roster. That kind of financial muscle makes it harder to argue against pushing the payroll higher if the goal is to compete at the absolute highest level.

While the Yankees hovered around $310 million last year, crossing the fourth luxury tax threshold, their investment strategies haven’t always panned out. They’re still paying roughly $15 million just to have Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Hicks off the roster. Giancarlo Stanton, outside of his postseason performances, has struggled to justify his massive contract in recent years. The Yankees are spending big, but not always in the right places.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Youth Development vs. Big Spending

One of the key arguments Steinbrenner makes is that the Yankees don’t have to outspend everyone when they can rely on homegrown talent. Over the past few seasons, players like Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Luis Gil have emerged as key contributors. Jasson Dominguez is next in line, giving the Yankees an influx of talent without the need for massive free-agent deals.

That said, even if Steinbrenner questions whether a bloated payroll truly guarantees success, the Yankees are still consistently in the mix for big-name players. They were prepared to hand Juan Soto nearly $750 million this offseason before he ultimately landed with the Mets. The money is there, but the approach remains measured.

Always Among the Highest Spenders

Regardless of where the Yankees choose to draw the line, they will always be one of the league’s biggest spenders. Even as Steinbrenner pushes back on the idea that they need to exceed $300 million, the reality is they are once again operating at that level.

Championships aren’t won by simply throwing money around, but in a league where the Dodgers have changed the financial landscape, the Yankees will always need to find a balance between smart spending and big spending.