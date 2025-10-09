Yankees great torches Brian Cashman for ‘worst roster contruction’

When the New York Yankees were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, it felt like the same movie fans have been watching for years—different cast, same ending. Once again, Aaron Judge delivered in October while the rest of the roster disappeared when it mattered most.

The Yankees’ offense went silent, their pitching faltered, and their stars failed to rise to the moment. It didn’t take long for former Yankee Alex Rodriguez to voice his frustration, directing it straight at general manager Brian Cashman.

Alex Rodriguez calls out the Yankees’ roster

Rodriguez didn’t hold back, calling Cashman’s roster “one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen.” He specifically pointed to the lack of balance and versatility, criticizing the front office for building a top-heavy lineup.

“You have three left-handed catchers, five DHs,” Rodriguez said on the broadcast, shaking his head in disbelief. It was a harsh but pointed reminder that the Yankees, despite their payroll and talent, lacked the flexibility that great postseason teams often rely on.

Cashman did make moves at the trade deadline to deepen the roster, adding infielders Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario to give Aaron Boone more options. But when it came time to set the postseason roster, Austin Slater was left off entirely, and recently acquired reliever Jake Bird was sent back to Triple-A. The Yankees went into October with a talented but oddly constructed group that didn’t match up well against Toronto’s pitching staff.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The stars faded when the lights were brightest

While Rodriguez’s criticism drew plenty of attention, it’s fair to note that the Yankees had enough talent to win this series. The problem wasn’t necessarily who was on the roster, but who showed up when it counted.

Cody Bellinger, one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions, vanished at the plate down the stretch. Trent Grisham, who had been a breakout performer during the regular season, looked lost. Anthony Volpe was nearly invisible offensively, managing little impact despite getting consistent at-bats.

Aaron Judge couldn’t carry the team by himself. He hit for power, got on base, and created opportunities, but when those around him couldn’t capitalize, the Yankees’ offense collapsed.

Jeter defends Aaron Boone amid criticism

While Rodriguez was quick to point fingers at the front office, Derek Jeter came to the defense of manager Aaron Boone.

“Aaron did a good job,” Jeter said. “Honestly, from the entire organization, [Aaron Boone] is the guy I would circle that is the least to blame.”

It was a rare moment of unity from Jeter, who has typically avoided commentary on managerial decisions. His point resonated—Boone can only work with what he’s given. Several of the Yankees’ on-field choices, Jeter suggested, may not have been entirely Boone’s calls, hinting that front-office influence played a larger role than most fans realize.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cashman faces a defining offseason

Now the Yankees enter another offseason filled with questions. Both Bellinger and Grisham are headed for free agency, leaving holes in the outfield. The team also has to address its lack of reliable contact hitters and the inconsistency that plagued them throughout the season.

Cashman’s challenge isn’t just about talent; it’s about fit. The Yankees need a roster that complements Judge rather than leans on him. The organization can’t afford to waste another year of his prime while repeating the same mistakes.

For all the noise surrounding Boone, Rodriguez’s criticism, and Jeter’s defense, one truth remains clear—the Yankees have to evolve. Otherwise, next October will look a lot like this one.