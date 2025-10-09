Yankees face offseason shake-up with two starters entering free agency

The New York Yankees didn’t go down swinging this time. They went quietly, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays and bowing out of the postseason far earlier than anyone in the Bronx had hoped.

Now the offseason begins, and the questions start immediately. Two starting outfielders, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, are heading into free agency. Both played major roles during the regular season, but their futures with the team look uncertain.

Bellinger’s value could price him out of New York

Bellinger’s situation is simple. He is expected to decline his $25 million player option after a strong bounce-back season that re-established his value around the league. Over 146 games, the 30-year-old hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. He was one of the few consistent offensive threats in a lineup that often disappeared for weeks at a time.

The Yankees know his talent fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium, but they also know his price tag might not. Bellinger could easily command a long-term deal worth around $150 million on the open market. While his swing and athleticism remain top-tier, his track record of inconsistency may give general manager Brian Cashman reason to hesitate before committing that kind of money.

If Bellinger does walk, the Yankees are expected to pivot toward Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker. The idea of Tucker, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez/Spencer Jones roaming the outfield together would give New York one of the most complete trios in baseball. Tucker’s left-handed power and plate discipline would balance the lineup in a way the Yankees have been chasing for years.

Grisham’s breakout came with mixed signals

Then there’s Grisham, who put together a season few saw coming. After years of uneven play, the 28-year-old center fielder finally found his rhythm, hitting .235 with a .348 on-base percentage and slugging .464. He launched 34 home runs and drove in 74 runs, both career highs.

The problem is that when the lights brightened, his bat dimmed. Grisham vanished in the postseason, looking more like the player who struggled for years in San Diego. His defense remained steady, but his inability to sustain his offensive production when it mattered most will likely lower his market value.

Grisham should still land a solid payday, potentially in the range of $15 million per season on a shorter deal. His power surge will attract suitors, but teams will question whether it was a one-year peak or the start of a true breakout.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

What the Yankees need most this winter

The Yankees have enough financial muscle to make aggressive moves, but their real challenge isn’t just finding star power—it’s finding balance. They need players who can make consistent contact, drive in runs without relying on home runs, and stay healthy over the grind of a 162-game season.

With Gerrit Cole set to return to full strength next year, the rotation should be even better. That gives the front office room to focus on rebuilding an offense that often felt one-dimensional. Whether that means re-signing one of their current stars or pursuing new ones, the Yankees can’t afford another offseason of half measures.

Their margin for error has vanished. This winter will define whether they stay stuck in the same cycle or finally build a roster capable of playing deep into October again.