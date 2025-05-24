Yankees got tricked by veteran’s short-lived power surge

Every contender eventually hits a wall. For the Yankees, that wall is third base — and it’s starting to crack.

The early optimism surrounding DJ LeMahieu’s return has quickly faded, and the options behind him aren’t exactly inspiring confidence either.

LeMahieu’s power numbers are fool’s gold

At first glance, DJ LeMahieu’s stat sheet flashes some promise. A 66.7% hard-hit rate and 93.8 mph average exit velocity sound elite.

But dig deeper and it’s clear those numbers aren’t translating into real production.

He’s slashing just .190/.293/.333 and continues to struggle with consistency, offering more empty contact than impactful at-bats.

The power may be real in theory, but it isn’t showing up in the form of extra-base hits.

LeMahieu, now 36 and coming off multiple injuries, is no longer a viable everyday starter at a demanding position like third base.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees can’t roll the dice with internal depth

Behind LeMahieu, the Yankees are relying on patchwork options like Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza.

Vivas has shown flashes but lacks the experience to handle high-leverage games, while Peraza hasn’t earned enough trust to seize a starting role.

It’s not a stretch to say the Yankees are playing roulette at one of the most important spots on the field.

And for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations, that’s a risk they can’t afford to keep taking.

Brian Cashman isn’t rushing — but he’s watching

On Friday, general manager Brian Cashman suggested it’s too early to be talking trades. But don’t buy that for long.

Come late July, the Yankees will absolutely be in the market for a legitimate upgrade at third base.

One name that makes sense is Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels, especially if the Yankees want a player who mashes right-handed pitching.

Even if Moncada isn’t a perfect solution, the Yankees need someone who can deliver quality at-bats and stabilize the infield defense.

Jazz Chisholm’s flexibility gives Cashman breathing room

One under-the-radar advantage is Jazz Chisholm’s ability to play both second and third base.

If the Yankees choose to trade for a second baseman instead, Jazz can simply shift to third.

That opens the door for more creative trade options and allows Cashman to pursue value over pure fit.

It’s a rare luxury — and one that may prove critical as the trade market starts to take shape in the coming months.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The clock is ticking, and the Yankees know it

LeMahieu’s declining performance can’t be ignored forever. He’s still a valuable utility piece, but he’s no longer a solution.

The Yankees have the offense, pitching, and bullpen to make a real run in October. But to do that, they need more stability at third base.

And that answer probably isn’t wearing pinstripes right now.

