Yankees: Good news and great news after 12-3 blowout win vs. Phillies

The New York Yankees rolled into Clearwater on Tuesday and left with a 12-3 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies, flexing their muscles on both sides of the ball. The offense was relentless, hammering three home runs (including one by starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt) and a double, while Will Warren continued his dominance against a loaded Phillies lineup.

Spencer Jones Puts on a Show

Spencer Jones may not be in the Yankees’ immediate plans for Opening Day, but if he keeps hitting like this, they’ll have a hard time keeping him in the minors for long. The towering outfield prospect went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and four RBI, racking up seven total bases.

If his goal this spring is to make a lasting impression, he’s certainly succeeding. Jones is slugging a staggering 1.000 in Grapefruit League play, which is the kind of absurd number that makes you do a double-take. He still has work to do, especially when it comes to cutting down his strikeouts, but the raw power is undeniable.

The Martian Takes Off

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ presumed Opening Day left fielder, hasn’t had the smoothest start to spring training. His bat has been inconsistent, and his defense has left room for improvement. But Tuesday might have been just the boost he needed.

Dominguez went 2-for-4 with a solo shot, showcasing the kind of pop that has Yankees fans dreaming of a breakout season. He also flashed his elite sprint speed on the basepaths, scoring twice. It wasn’t just a good game—it was a reminder of why the Yankees are so high on him.

Will Warren Keeps Dealing; Devin Williams Debuts

Will Warren isn’t just having a good spring—he’s making a serious case for a rotation spot. The right-hander turned in three strong innings, allowing just one run on a hit and a walk while striking out four. That lone run was the first he’s allowed in Grapefruit League play, which speaks to just how sharp he’s been.

And it wasn’t against scrubs, either. Warren faced a Phillies lineup packed with stars—Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott. He didn’t just hold his own; he thrived.

For a Yankees team desperate for rotation depth, Warren’s performance couldn’t be more timely.

Star reliever Devin Williams made his long-awaited spring debut and tossed a scoreless frame, with a hit and a strikeout.