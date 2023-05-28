Yankees: Good news and bad news in 3-2 walk-off win over Padres

May 27, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk off RBI single in the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees clinched a walk-off victory against the Padres on Saturday afternoon 3-2, reinforcing an exceptional performance by Luis Severino. While the bats weren’t extraordinary, they fulfilled their task sufficiently, and everyone remained resilient until the very end.

We were in dire need of such an outing, and witnessing the team strive for a hard-earned victory was heartening. DJ LeMahieu had an excellent day on the field, and we hope this game will mark a turning point in his season. Our focus now shifts to Gerrit Cole for tomorrow afternoon’s series finale.

The Yankees’ pitching was truly commendable:

Severino was extraordinary, reminding us of his prime form. If he can maintain his health, his capabilities are undeniable. His availability throughout the season is crucial for the team, and if he maintains today’s level of performance, it will indeed be a significant boost for the squad.

Sevy pitched 6.2 innings and might have achieved 7.0 if it weren’t for a few defensive errors. He conceded two runs, one earned, struck out five batters and issued three walks. Watching him deal so effectively was uplifting, and this momentum will undoubtedly aid him moving forward.

Following Sevy, Michael King stepped in and delivered a shutout inning, striking out two in the process. King’s ERA now stands at 1.88, making him one of the best—if not the best—relievers in the bullpen.

Following his lead, Wandy contributed his own 1.1 shutout innings, generating soft contact consistently. Although he’s not the most showy, he continues to deliver when it matters. Clay Holmes then stepped in for the 10th, kept the Padres from scoring, enabling the bats to seal our victory.

The bats stepped up at the crucial moments:

DJ enjoyed his best offensive day of the season, opening the scoring with an RBI double and later tying the game with a solo home run.

If it wasn’t for DJ, the team might have struggled offensively, but he rose to the occasion. His impressive slugging performance was supplemented by a walk. Judge, Gleyber, and Rizzo each contributed a base hit, and Bader and Oswaldo also made it onto the stat sheet with a few hits.

Despite it not being the most dazzling of performances, the bats remained persistent. In the bottom of the 10th, IKF had a golden opportunity to clinch the victory, and he did not disappoint. His single drove in the winning run, a moment which will surely stand as one of his proudest in pinstripes.

IKF has improved this month. His longevity remains uncertain, but he consistently fulfills his responsibilities. Now, let’s focus on winning this series and prepare for our trip to Seattle.