Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-3 loss to Mets

The New York Yankees locked horns with the New York Mets on Tuesday night, as general manager Brian Cashman looks to bolster the roster before the trade deadline. However, their performance was lackluster, leading to a 9-3 defeat in the first game of their two-game series.

The Mets, despite carrying a less impressive 46-53 record into the match, dealt a crushing blow to the Yankees. As a result, the Bombers slipped further in the standings while striving to regain their footing in the Wild Card race. The Yankees’ defense was permeable, conceding 12 hits, including three home runs, though they managed to strike out 13 Mets batters.

Mets Players Shine Despite Season’s Performance

Mets slugger Pete Alonso had a stellar night, contributing two home runs and five RBIs, and securing three hits. Alonso’s performance was particularly noteworthy given his season average of .218 and a .316 OBP.

Three Mets players, in fact, recorded two or more hits, wreaking havoc on Yankees’ starting pitcher Domingo German. German’s shaky performance, which saw him surrender six runs and three homers over six innings, brought his ERA up to 4.77. Given Nestor Cortés’ expected return on Friday, German might face exclusion due to his inconsistent season form.

Yankees’ Bullpen and Offense Struggle

In addition to German, the bullpen also failed to deliver. Nick Ramirez conceded a run, while Ron Marinaccio extended his difficult run, allowing two runs and two hits over a mere 0.1 innings.

The Yankees’ offensive efforts also fell short, only securing five hits, striking out seven times, and earning eight walks. The team, renowned for their heavy reliance on home runs, has been struggling to find the boundary lately, squandering two prime opportunities with the bases loaded towards the end of the match.

Trade Market Essential for Yankees’ Revival

The Yankees’ performance with runners in scoring positions (RISP) has been notably weak this season, having the fewest at-bats, the least number of hits, ranking 25th in home runs, and 28th in RBIs with RISP.

Unless Cashman turns to the trade market for reinforcements swiftly, the Yankees are likely to continue faltering against strong pitching. Justin Verlander’s performance was a case in point, as he struck out six Yankees and allowed just two hits over six innings.

At the very least, star slugger Aaron Judge is ramping up nicely and projects to make a return by the weekend. Without his bat, the team has been a corpse, but his comeback may turn the tables paired with some deadline moves.