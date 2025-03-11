Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-1 loss to Pirates

The Yankees took the field for a spring training doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday afternoon, and it was a game they’d likely prefer to forget, losing 9-1. Offensively, the team mustered just one run on seven hits, striking out 12 times while working five walks. The pitching was equally rough, as a young Yankees staff struggled to contain Pittsburgh’s lineup.

Escarra Continues to Impress, While Rice Falters

Ben Rice had another tough day at the plate, striking out twice in four at-bats. His spring struggles have been glaring, and after hitting just .148/.233/.259 in Grapefruit League play, his chances of making the Opening Day roster may have taken a serious hit. The Yankees were hoping he could help fill the void at designated hitter, but his lack of production might force them to look elsewhere.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

J.C. Escarra, on the other hand, continues to rise. The 29-year-old catcher picked up another hit and a walk, raising his spring numbers to an impressive .370/.414/.593. What stood out most was that one of his hits came off Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, further solidifying that he can handle MLB-level pitching. Escarra is making a strong case for not just the backup catcher job but also some reps at designated hitter early in the season.

Grisham Provides the Lone Spark

The Yankees’ lone run came courtesy of Trent Grisham, who launched a solo homer to right field off Skenes in the fourth inning. While Grisham is expected to play a defensive-minded role for the Yankees this season, seeing him flex some power at the plate is a welcome sign.

Everson Pereira, who went 1-for-3, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre immediately after the game. The 23-year-old had a solid spring offensively, but his high strikeout rate and limited defensive reps due to injury likely played a role in the Yankees’ decision to send him down. Spencer Jones was also reassigned to minor league camp, ending his spring campaign.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Young Arms Struggle on the Mound

The Yankees leaned heavily on their young pitchers in this game, and it didn’t go well. Cam Schlittler was hit hard, giving up six earned runs over 3.1 innings. Sean Boyle followed and also had a rough outing, allowing three earned runs across 2.2 innings.

The loss wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the Yankees featured many inexperienced pitchers, but it further exposed the depth issues they now face. With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, the Yankees need as many arms as possible to step up.

While the result was forgettable, the Yankees at least gained clarity on a few roster decisions. Escarra’s stock is soaring, Rice may need more seasoning, and the pitching staff is still searching for reliable depth as the season approaches.