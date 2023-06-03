Yankees: Good news and bad news from 8-4 loss to Dodgers

Jun 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees matched up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the initial game of a three-game series.

Regrettably, the contest ended in a challenging defeat for the Yankees 8-4, marked by Luis Severino’s inaugural disappointing performance of the season as the starting pitcher.

A handful of individual players demonstrated commendable performances; nevertheless, the overall showing by the Yankees left much to be desired. This lackluster play was predictable, given that Severino yielded seven earned runs within the first three innings, six of which occurred in the opening inning.

Positive Developments for the Yankees:

Let us initiate with some uplifting news prior to delving into a few challenging performances.

Most notably, Giancarlo Stanton slammed a solo home run in the fourth inning in his initial game following his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks. Thus far this season, Stanton boasts a batting average of .273 and an on-base percentage of .310.

However, the star player for the Yankees in this game was undoubtedly Josh Donaldson. After his return from rehab, Donaldson hit two home runs and recorded three RBIs in four at-bats.

Donaldson seemed to revive his previous potent bat speed with significant power, reminiscent of his performances a few years ago with Minnesota.

If the Yankees can consistently receive this caliber of performance from Donaldson, he promises to be an extremely productive regular third baseman. However, his inconsistent form over the past year suggests that this may have been an exceptional performance.

Regardless, the combination of Stanton and Donaldson accounted for four RBIs and three home runs, implying they are prepared to contribute substantially in future matches.

Negative Developments for the Yankees:

The Yankees’ pitching was their downfall in the inaugural game of the series, with Severino surrendering seven earned runs across a span of 4.0 innings, inclusive of nine hits and three home runs. This increased his ERA to 5.28.

Relief pitchers Tommy Kahnle and Ryan Weber also found themselves in a difficult position, conceding three hits and an earned run.

Regrettably, the Yankees could not counteract Mookie Betts’ performance, who achieved two home runs, three RBIs, and a walk during the game.

Given the formidable nature of the Dodgers’ batting lineup, the Yankees will require exceptional pitching in every game, and witnessing a decline in Severino’s fastball velocity was indeed an unfavorable development.

On the offensive front, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo collectively accrued four strikeouts, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa struck out thrice, a disappointing performance after his commendable form in the preceding two weeks.

The Yankees are anticipating a resurgence on Saturday night with Gerrit Cole on the pitching mound against Michael Grove, who currently has a high ERA of 8.44 across 16 innings this season.