Yankees: Good news and bad news from 8-2 loss to Angels

The Yankees dominated Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels 5–2, but Game 2 in the evening didn’t go as planned.

Having recently called up starting pitcher Will Warren, he earned his second start of his professional career, but it certainly didn’t pan out the way he imagined.

The Yankees Were Burned Early

The Yankees lost 8–2, with Warren giving up all eight runs, including six strikeouts, three walks, and eight hits allowed. Warren lost control of the game in the second inning after an efficient first that included two flyouts and a strikeout to finish things off.

Warren started off on a good note but quickly deteriorated as he allowed six runs in the second inning, including a Grand Slam to Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

Warren’s season ERA is 11.17, so it is evident he needs a bit more time to iron out his qualities and take developmental steps forward. The bullpen looked excellent in relief, with Michael Tonkin pitching two scoreless innings.

Offensively, the Bombers contributed nine hits but only two runs, facing a bit of inconsistency throughout the lineup. DJ LeMahieu has been heating up over the past few days, recording five hits over his past four games.

Offense Isn’t the Problem

The Yankees’ offense has been solid recently after the acquisition of Jazz Chisholm Jr., but they’re hoping for some progression over the next few weeks, notably from some of their veterans in a contract year. Both Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres have been spotty this season but have started to trend in the right direction following the trade deadline.

The Bombers will look to Thursday to finish off the series against Los Angeles with Nestor Cortes on the mound. Cortes hosts a 4.16 ERA and has given up 19 earned runs in the last month, hosting a 6.93 ERA in July. He needs to improve moving forward, and the Angels represent a potential “get right” opportunity.