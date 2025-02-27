Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-7 tie with Phillies

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees put up a fight against the Phillies on Thursday, showing plenty of power, but it ended in a 7-7 tie. Even with just five hits, they managed to turn them into seven runs, thanks to a trio of home runs that kept them in the game.

Hardman’s Big Swing and Cabrera Finally on the Board

One of the highlights of the day was a three-run blast by 26-year-old infielder Tyler Hardman, a minor league prospect trying to make an impression. Hardman struggled last year in Double-A, slashing .175/.266/.294 over 74 games, but his big swing Thursday was an encouraging sign.

Oswaldo Cabrera also finally got himself on the spring training scoreboard, launching a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are in a tight battle for the third base job, and after a slow start, this was a much-needed step forward for Cabrera.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe showed why he’s locked in as the Yankees’ starting shortstop, crushing a two-run homer early in the game. Rafael Flores, another rising prospect, added a hit and a run while striking out once.

Catcher Competition Tightening Up

Backup catcher Alex Jackson didn’t do himself any favors, striking out twice in two at-bats. With J.C. Escarra pushing for a roster spot and Ben Rice showing some potential, Jackson will need to make adjustments quickly if he wants to stick around.

Rodon’s Early Struggles Continue

Carlos Rodon took the mound and had another bumpy outing. He allowed four hits and three earned runs over 2.2 innings, issuing two walks, giving up a homer, and striking out four. While it’s still early, Rodon’s spring training struggles aren’t out of the ordinary as he continues to fine-tune his pitch mix.

Jasson Dominguez had another bludner in left field, with a fly ball on the warning track bouncing off his glove. His issues persist despite the Yankees committing to him in left field.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Bullpen Shows Promise but Stumbles Late

The Yankees’ bullpen had some bright spots, but there were a few trouble spots. Newly acquired reliever Fernando Cruz allowed an earned run and a hit, pushing his spring ERA to 18.00.

Michael Arias gave up two earned runs over an inning, and 23-year-old Cade Austin struggled late, walking three batters and surrendering an earned run that helped the Phillies tie things up in the ninth. Austin, a 2023 19th-round draft pick, is getting his first taste of MLB-caliber competition, so some growing pains are expected.

While the loss stings, the Yankees still saw encouraging performances from some of their young bats, and Cabrera’s home run could be a turning point in the third base competition.