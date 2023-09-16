Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-5 win over Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees squared off against the Pittsburgh Pirates this Friday evening, seeking to bolster their record above the .500 threshold. The Yankees didn’t disappoint, wrapping up the game with a 7-5 victory. This win was marked by impressive offensive displays from the team’s young talent.

Highlight Reel: Stellar Performances Across the Board

The Yankees’ bats were alive and well, racking up 11 hits, 12 strikeouts, and eight walks during the game. Veterans didn’t lag behind, with DJ LeMahieu contributing two hits and Aaron Judge adding three more to the tally. The young guns shone too; Oswaldo Cabrera bagged three hits, while Gleyber Torres and Estevan Florial commanded the base paths, picking up three and two walks respectively. Florial also notched an RBI. The real drama unfurled in the ninth inning when the Yankees roared back with four runs to clinch the win.

Oswaldo Cabrera: A Rising Star Despite Struggles

Cabrera, who gathered three singles and a walk during the game, boosted his season average to .220 and a .296 OBP. Although he’s shown the attributes to be a valuable utility player down the line, his offensive struggles led to his recent demotion to Triple-A for further development.

Estevan Florial and Oswald Peraza: Promising Performances

Florial’s performance is especially noteworthy, considering the Yankees likely won’t include him in their long-term plans. At age 25, the former hot prospect has reached base in four consecutive games and garnered two RBIs in that span. Oswald Peraza, another emerging infield talent, is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, exhibiting strong plate appearances in recent weeks.

The Pitching Perspective: Gerrit Cole and the Bullpen

When it comes to the mound, Gerrit Cole had a commendable outing, allowing just two earned runs and six hits over five innings while striking out four batters. He’s in the midst of a Cy Young-worthy season, boasting a 2.81 ERA.

“We just didn’t give up,” Yankee starter Gerrit Cole said. “Took what the game gave us and luckily we were able to execute, albeit with some second chances, to get the win.”

However, the bullpen had its moments of tension. Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the head by a line drive and had to exit the game. Before this incident, Misiewicz had shown promise in his brief stint with the Yankees.

The Relief Effort: Saving the Day

Despite the hiccup, relievers Zach McCallister, Nick Ramirez, and Clay Holmes sealed the deal. They held onto the late lead, steering the Yankees to a record two games above .500 for the season.

What’s Next: Yankees Gear Up for Game 2 Against the Pirates

The Yankees are set to square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates again on Saturday night, featuring Luke Weaver as the starting pitcher. Weaver was recently claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and will look to make an impact in his debut for the Yankees.