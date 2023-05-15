Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-4 win over Blue Jays

May 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees swiftly overcame the Blue Jays tonight with a 7-4 victory in the opening game of the series in Toronto. The “punt lineup” thoroughly outplayed Manoah, while Cordero and Brito put up solid performances, successfully stifling one of the most potent lineups in baseball. The team appears to have regained its confidence after the recent series against the A’s and Rays, with the offense firing on all cylinders and every player contributing significantly.

On the pitching side, the Yankees delivered

Cordero was the starter in today’s match as the Yankees decided to begin with an opener and later switch to Brito. Cordero executed his role effectively, a decision by Boone and his team that paid off well. He pitched for two innings without allowing any base runners or strikeouts, fulfilling his role and even extending his stint for another inning.

Brito then took over, displaying some of the best form he’s shown all season. Perhaps the strategy of using an opener before him could be a beneficial move. He pitched 5.1 innings in relief, allowing four runs, two of which were earned — one of these runs was due to a poorly judged fair ball. He looked at ease throughout the night, striking out two, giving up six hits, and throwing 71 pitches. If Brito maintains the form he showed tonight, he might secure his spot even when Sevy returns to action.

Ian Hamilton replaced Brito when the bases were loaded, demonstrating yet again his impressive season’s work from the mound. Despite giving up two unfortunate BABIP hits, he managed to get out of a tight spot. Michael King came in later to defuse a sticky situation before securing the save in the ninth. The Blue Jays made things interesting towards the end, but it was more a product of luck than skill.

The lineup excelled against Manoah and Co.

The offense was firing on all cylinders, with Aaron Judge leading the charge by having another extraordinary game. He hit two home runs tonight, including one in the first inning that set the tone against Manoah. With multi-home run games in two of his last three outings and an OPS of .957 for the year, Judge is hitting a hot streak when the team needs him most. He also earned three walks during the game, one of which was intentional.

Manoah had a difficult outing, surrendering five runs in four innings, and setting a career-high with seven walks. The Yankees’ offense capitalized on his struggles, making it clear he was outmatched. Rizzo maintained his excellent form with an RBI double, and Torres also contributed with a base hit, making the offense look as seamless as ever.

Willie Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Manoah, and his OPS is slowly approaching .700. With his recent quality performances, it will be interesting to see how the team utilizes him once Giancarlo returns from the injured list. Higgy also chipped in with an RBI single, Hicks reached base twice, and Anthony Volpe hustled for a double and a single. Volpe appears to have found a rhythm recently, with his barrel rates and hard-hit percentage indicating just that.

The offense was flowing like free drinks at a bachelor party, with no signs of slowing down. Throughout the night, they tormented Toronto, delivering one of the most comprehensive performances of the season. Every player contributed, the pitching was outstanding, and confidence seems to be at a season high. It’s wonderful to see the team in form again, with the lineup performing well over the past week. Next, we anticipate Domingo German’s match against Kevin Gausman. Despite today’s lineup being dubbed a “throw away” lineup, they certainly performed at an elite level.