Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-3 to Angels

The New York Yankees faced a disheartening defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels this week, culminating in a 7-3 loss on Wednesday night. This result puts the Yankees at a 50-47 record for the season, with the team failing to demonstrate a balanced game.

Unless general manager Brian Cashman implements significant changes, the Yankees may be headed towards a bleak season without a playoff berth. The Yankees’ batting lineup struck out a staggering 42 times across the three-game series with the Angels, including 16 times during Wednesday’s loss.

Notably, Oswald Peraza struck out in all four of his at-bats, while Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Anthony Volpe collectively contributed six more strikeouts.

Yankees’ Offense and Pitching Woes

Despite registering eight hits, the Yankees’ offense only managed to score three runs in Wednesday’s game. In contrast, the Angels notched up seven runs with six hits and 11 walks.

Carlos Rodon had a particularly challenging outing, surrendering six earned runs, five walks, and two homers over 4.1 innings. Having recently returned from a forearm strain and a chronic back injury, Rodon’s season ERA has ballooned to 7.36.

Despite the bullpen’s decent performance, with Ian Hamilton walking three batters but offsetting it with three strikeouts, the team’s struggling pitchers since the All-Star break have not been adequately compensated by the Yankees’ offense.

Positive Takeaways and Looking Ahead

On a positive note, Giancarlo Stanton made a welcome return to the hit column, slamming a solo homer in the sixth inning. Reserve outfielder Franchy Cordero also had a standout game, recording three hits across eight at-bats, including a 429-foot homer to center field.

Looking ahead, the Yankees are set to face the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Amidst their current slump, with six losses in the last seven games, they need to capitalize on a struggling Royals squad. Royals’ starting pitcher, Alec Marsh, has yet to secure a win this season and carries a 5.40 ERA, which may present an opportunity for the Yankees to turn their fortunes around.