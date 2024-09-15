Yankees: Good news and bad news from 7-1 loss to Boston

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After winning three consecutive games, including two walk-offs, the New York Yankees were unable to secure a fourth straight win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon (7-1). Gerrit Cole looked phenomenal over the first three innings, but things quickly unraveled after an intentional walk to Rafael Devers, which ignited a fire in the Red Sox lineup.

Cole Struggles After Intentional Walk to Devers

The decision to intentionally walk Devers set the tone for the Red Sox offense, who capitalized on the opportunity. Boston players spoke to the media after the game, suggesting that Cole’s decision to walk Devers showed weakness in the former Cy Young Award winner. The Red Sox took advantage, as Cole ended up allowing seven earned runs on five hits in just 4.1 innings, raising his ERA to 3.97 on the season.

While this outing was a setback for Cole, it’s important to note that before this game, he had only given up four earned runs in his previous five starts, and he remains a key piece of the Yankees’ playoff puzzle.

Yankees’ Bullpen Shines Despite Offensive Struggles

Despite Cole’s struggles, the Yankees’ bullpen provided stability for the remainder of the game. Tim Mayza and Tim Hill combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing four hits and striking out three batters. The bullpen’s recent performances have been a bright spot for the Yankees, but the offense continues to falter.

Gleyber Torres has been one of the few offensive standouts this month, maintaining a .333/.403/.426 slash line in September with eight RBIs from the lead-off spot. However, outside of Torres, the Yankees struggled to generate offense on Saturday. Jazz Chisholm contributed a hit and two walks but was picked off at first base, cutting short any opportunity to score.

Offensive Inconsistencies Plague the Yankees

While Aaron Judge’s grand slam on Friday provided a moment of excitement, the Yankees’ offense has lacked consistency. To make a deep postseason run, the Yankees need to find their rhythm and get hot at the right time. Discipline at the plate has been an issue, as evidenced by the team’s inability to string together consistent scoring opportunities.

One Last Chance to Take the Series

The Yankees have one more game against the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, with Carlos Rodon set to take the mound against Kutter Crawford. Rodon enters the matchup with a 4.15 ERA over 150.1 innings, while Crawford holds a 4.09 ERA across 167.1 innings. A strong outing from Rodon and an offensive resurgence will be crucial as the Yankees look to bounce back and finish the series on a high note.