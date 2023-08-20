Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-5 loss to Red Sox

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 1995, the New York Yankees have endured the sting of losing eight straight games. This alarming skid has cast a shadow over the legacy of the franchise and raised eyebrows regarding its future trajectory.

Facing the Odds

With their playoff hopes now hanging below the 2% probability range, the Yankees are staring down a series against the Washington Nationals. At this juncture, bringing in fresh talent from the ranks of their prospects could be the strategic play they need.

A Glimmer Amid the Gloom

In their recent 6–5 defeat on Sunday, the team did have moments that hinted at a silver lining. Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres showcased their potential, giving fans something to cheer about. Torres demonstrated his batting prowess with two hits, a home run, and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Volpe delivered a game-changing three-run homer to the short right porch and another hit. Collectively, the team managed eight hits and 14 strikeouts, a tad shy of Boston’s nine hits and 10 strikeouts.

Pitching Woes

Yet, the Achilles heel for the Yankees was, again, their pitching. Clarke Schmidt surrendered two earned runs across 5.2 innings, while Michael King gave away three earned runs in a mere 1.1 innings. Closing pitcher, Clay Holmes, exacerbated the Yankees’ woes.

Following a dismal performance against the Miami Marlins on August 13, where he leaked four earned runs in under an inning, Holmes repeated his poor form, conceding a game-deciding run to Boston.

Volpe’s Potential

Amid these turbulent times, Volpe has been a beacon, showcasing moments of brilliance. Although his current batting average stands at .217 with a .293 OBP, he’s been flexing his muscles quite a bit. His three-run homer against Boston marked his 17th for the season, taking his RBI tally to 50.

Missed Opportunities for the Yankees

The Yankees’ recent form can be summed up in their botched chances. A glaring example was their recent game where, despite having two men positioned with no outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, they couldn’t capitalize.

Seasoned hitters like Aaron Judge and Torres struck out, and then backup catcher Ben Rortvedt’s flyout to center field brought a disappointing end. It’s mind-boggling to witness the Yankees repeatedly missing out on converting such golden opportunities.

Upcoming Series: A Chance to Reset?

The looming three-game series against the Washington Nationals might seem like a break, given the Nationals’ comparatively subdued season. But it’s worth noting that the Nationals have claimed victory in six of their last eight matches leading into Sunday. This puts them in a decidedly better form than the Yankees, who, with a 60–64 record, are staring at the possibility of finishing a season below .500 for the first time since the early 90s.