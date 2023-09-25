Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-4 win over Diamondbacks

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In an afternoon where Hurricane Ophelia tried to steal the limelight, the New York Yankees emerged victorious against the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4), wrapping up their three-game series. Although the official attendance count stood at 41,096, the ballpark appeared more desolate, with a sparse gathering resembling what seemed to be 100 fans. With playoff aspirations out of reach, the Yankees shifted their focus towards rekindling pride and evaluating their budding prospects.

Yankees’ Prospects Shine Bright

Amidst the gloom, the Yankees’ youngsters turned out to be the silver lining. Their resilience was evident as they helped inch the Yankees’ record to 79-77 for the season. The game statistics were commendable: nine hits, five walks, and seven strikeouts.

DJ LeMahieu chipped in with two hits, while Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells contributed with a combined four. But it was infield prospect Oswald Peraza who had the spotlight shining on him. Not only did he bag two hits, but he also smashed a solo homer in the seventh and brought in a crucial run during the bottom of the eighth with a bases-loaded walk, evening the score.

Austin Wells further bolstered the offense. With two hits, two RBIs, and a massive 408-foot two-run homer to centerfield, Wells showcased his prowess at the plate. With two home runs this season and a burgeoning reputation for power-hitting, he’s shaping up to be a strong backup option behind José Treviño for the 2024 season.

Estevan Florial’s timely RBI, thanks to an 8th-inning sacrifice fly, nudged the Yankees ahead with a 5-4 lead.

Pitching Holds the Fort

Clarke Schmidt, despite surrendering two earned runs, managed to retire three batters across four innings, possibly marking his last regular season start with a concluding ERA of 4.65. The bullpen duo of Nick Ramirez and Ian Hamilton might have faltered a tad by allowing four hits and two earned runs, but Clay Holmes brought stability, striking out two in a single inning and trimming his ERA to an impressive 2.95.

Eyes Set on Blue Jays Clash

Up next, the New York Yankees are gearing up to face the formidable Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. With Michael King set to take the mound, the team is eager to witness his continued prowess, especially after his successful transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation.