Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-4 loss to Blue Jays

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees kicked off their second spring training game with a 6–4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. While the Bombers sat most of their primary starters, several prospects and potential contributors for 2025 got a chance to make an early impression.

Ben Rice and Oswaldo Cabrera Struggle at the Plate

Ben Rice, one of the Yankees’ most intriguing young bats, didn’t have the debut he was hoping for, striking out twice in three at-bats. Spring training is all about adjustments, but it was a tough start for the 25-year-old, who is vying for a backup catcher and first base role.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Oswaldo Cabrera also failed to reach base, but his defense at third base stood out. He made a few slick plays at the hot corner, showcasing why the Yankees still value his versatility despite his offensive inconsistencies.

Spencer Jones Impresses With Opposite-Field Power

The Yankees’ offense didn’t generate much early, but top outfield prospect Spencer Jones provided a bright spot. In the later innings, he launched a two-run homer to left field, an encouraging sign given his typical pull-heavy power profile.

Jones has been working on refining his mechanics to become a more complete hitter, and his ability to take a pitch the other way is a step in the right direction. His raw power has never been in question, but consistently translating it to game action will be the key to his development.

Ismael Munguia Makes His Presence Felt

Ismael Munguia, a 26-year-old outfielder from Nicaragua, had one of the better performances of the day. He contributed two hits and an RBI while flashing solid defense in left field. While he’s not the most well-known name in camp, he’s making an early case to be a depth piece worth keeping an eye on.

Carlos Rodón Shaky in First Outing

Carlos Rodón took the mound for the first time this spring and lasted just 2.2 innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. His command wasn’t particularly sharp, and he’s been struggling in practice sessions as well. While it’s far too early to hit the panic button, it’s clear he’s still building himself up.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The good news for the Yankees is that they don’t need Rodón to be a dominant force behind Gerrit Cole. With Max Fried locked in as the No. 2 starter, Rodón simply needs to be a reliable mid-rotation arm for the Yankees to feel comfortable with their pitching depth.

Bullpen Sees Mixed Results

The relief corps didn’t put together the cleanest performance, though Yoendrys Gómez stood out by tossing a scoreless frame. The Yankees will be counting on their bullpen depth throughout the season, and early spring training is a chance to sort out roles before Opening Day.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will return to action on Sunday at 1:05 PM against the Detroit Tigers, looking for a sharper performance as they continue to ease into game action.