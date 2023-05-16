Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-3 win over Blue Jays

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees went head-to-head with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Despite controversies over cheating allegations and injuries, the Yankees emerged victorious, winning 6-3 in an intriguing encounter for the Bombers. The team amassed nine hits, struck out 11 times, and earned four walks, while the pitching faced a series of obstacles.

Naturally, the focal point of the evening was Domingo German, who was dismissed from the game following an inspection for illicit sticky substances.

Good news for the Yankees:

Despite heavily leaning on their bullpen, the Yankees still managed to secure a win. Star slugger Aaron Judge hit a 450-foot home run straight to the centerfield in the 8th inning, silencing the jeering crowd and demonstrating his exceptional skills. After Toronto insinuated that Judge could have been cheating during Monday night’s game by looking to his right before hitting a home run, he proved his ability to overpower the Blue Jays without any foul play.

Judge has been on an impressive streak over the past few games since his comeback from a hip injury. He has a batting average of .270 with a .370 OBP, including four home runs, ten RBIs, and seven walks.

Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jose Treviño collectively contributed seven hits. IKF had a stellar performance, hitting a solo home run, earning a walk, and striking a double to left field in the 9th inning, providing the Yankees with an additional run cushion. The Yankees have clinched the first two games of a four-game series against Toronto, accumulating 10 victories in their last 14 matches.

Bad news for the Yankees:

The unfortunate news unquestionably pertains to German, who is expected to face a 10-game suspension. Regrettably, the Yankees will be unable to fill his spot on the 26-man roster, leaving them exceedingly lean in the pitching department. While they anticipate Luis Severino’s return in the coming days, unless they successfully appeal against German’s suspension, the situation could worsen over the next week.

After German’s ejection, Ian Hamilton was called on to step in. Forced to warm up prematurely due to short rest, Hamilton ended up exiting due to groin tightness.

The Yankees hope their recently discovered gem in the bullpen will quickly recover from the injury, as they can ill afford to lose him at this juncture. Fortunately, the offense has been carrying a significant load, and given the state of their pitching, the team will need to depend on them considerably.