Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-2 win over Cardinals

The New York Yankees endured a rollercoaster doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Despite a disappointing 11-4 defeat in Game 1, the Yankees bounced back to win the second game 6-2.

Game 1: Severino Struggles, Yankees Fall

Starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tough day at the mound, giving up seven earned runs over four innings, resulting in an 11-4 loss for the Bombers.

Game 2: Bullpen Shines, Yankees Triumph

The Yankees turned things around in the second game, amassing 10 hits and striking out only four times. With the decision to use opener Ian Hamilton instead of a traditional starter, the bullpen was tasked with handling the majority of the innings. Despite Hamilton conceding one earned run, the bullpen managed to hold strong.

Stellar Performances from the Mound

Michael King was the standout performer, pitching 3.1 scoreless innings and striking out two batters in just 36 pitches, bringing his season ERA down to 2.84. Wandy Peralta, Tommy Kahnle, and Clay Holmes also delivered solid performances, with Peralta striking out two batters in his single inning of action.

Offense Comes Alive

On the offensive side, Gleyber Torres contributed a hit and two RBIs, while young shortstop Anthony Volpe continued his impressive form with a triple, a single, and his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. After a tweak in his batting stance, Volpe has turned his season around, boasting a .220 batting average and a .295 OBP, significantly above his figures from just a few weeks ago.

Looking Forward: Yankees Wrap Up the Series

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the Yankees managed to complete both games. They will conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 PM, with Garrett Cole taking the mound.

Carlos Rodon’s Successful Rehab Outing

In other Yankees news, left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon enjoyed an exceptional final rehab outing with A+ Hudson Valley. Rodon pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking two. He is scheduled to rejoin the team on July 7, this upcoming Friday. With one start planned before the All-Star break, Rodon will have ample time to recuperate and prepare for his next outing.