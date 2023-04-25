Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-2 loss to Twins

Apr 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees once again put out another rough display as they fall to the Twins 6-2. Nestor Cortes wasn’t able to navigate out of trouble, the offense couldn’t capitalize with runners on, and it seemed to be more of the same from the bottom of the lineup. Anthony Volpe had himself a day, but the Yanks continue to struggle, and the offense cannot keep letting these games slip away.

It seems like the Yankees can’t get it right at this moment in the season. One day, the pitching is great, the next, it’s the offense. Though the offense has been struggling the past few games specifically, the pitching has been able to keep the team in the game. Nestor didn’t have his best stuff tonight, and one big mistake pitch to Buxton spelled the end of his night.

The People’s Ace and the Don got tagged tonight:

He tossed 5.0 innings, gave up four runs — 3 of which were earned, struck out six, and gave up five knocks. It wasn’t the worst outing but far from the best. After his departure, Ron the Don came in and was tagged by the Twins. He gave up a 2R homer, and despite having some great stuff, it wasn’t playing tonight. It was his first tough outing of the season, and it was realistically only one pitch to Larnach that spelled disaster.

After he pitched, Nick Ramirez made his season debut after getting called up to the MLB roster. He tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, gave up a knock, walked two, and got a single strikeout. He has solid stuff but is much more a pitch-to-contact guy than anything else. It’ll be interesting to see how long he lasts and what the Yankees decide to do with their bullpen configuration going forward.

The Yankees’ offense sputtered out once again:

The Yankees’ offense seemed to be getting off to a great start in the first inning, as they smacked a few hits and got a run off Joe Ryan. After that, they got another in the 5th inning, and that would be all she wrote. Volpe continues to show off his improvements, though, as he smacked two more base knocks tonight. It’s been frustrating to watch the past handful of games, and something needs to change if they want to get back on a roll. The outfield options of Cordero, Hicks, and IKF have been dreadfully unproductive.

Tonight, Hicks should’ve gone 0-for, but was bailed out by a mistake by Solano that went down as a hit. He also lazily tracked a deep fly ball that ended up dropping for a hit. All night tonight, he seemed lazy and uninterested in the game at hand. It’s been more of the same from him, and at this point, I genuinely have no idea what justification the team holds to keep him on the roster.

Judgey got a base knock to keep his solid year going, and Rizzo had a 0-4 clunker with 3 K’s in his debut batting out of the two spot. It was the first rough game in a while for him, so hopefully, this is just a one-off. Willie Calhoun played a decent game tonight as Boone looks to get his bat going. He picked up a pair of singles, and Trevi added another knock.

The Yankees can’t keep losing like this, as even though word it’s still April, every game matters. They sit at 13-11 and can’t keep slumping like this, they need to switch things up. Whether that be Chaparro or Dunham, or even the red-hot Jake Bauers, who launched his 9th HR today, something has got to give. These games are important, and it seems like the offense has been slumping for far too long.