Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-2 loss to Orioles

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees took a 6-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon, struggling to generate enough offense to claw back into the game. Clarke Schmidt made his long-awaited spring debut but ran into some trouble early, while the offense failed to capitalize on limited opportunities.

Schmidt Shakes Off the Rust

Making his first start of the spring, Schmidt lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out four. His lone mistake came in the form of a three-run homer off the bat of Ryan Mountcastle, who sent a deep shot to right-center field. Aside from that, Schmidt showed good velocity and movement on his pitches, but he’ll need a few more outings to get back into form after missing time with a back injury.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ bullpen allowed three more runs over the remaining seven innings, surrendering seven hits along the way. With the rotation already in shambles due to injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, Schmidt will be counted on to hold down a significant role this season.

Cody Bellinger Stays Hot

Despite the loss, Cody Bellinger continued his scorching start to spring training. He picked up two more hits and scored a run, bringing his Grapefruit League batting line to an impressive .500/.519/.846. The Yankees are hoping Bellinger can recapture his MVP-level form, and so far, he looks locked in at the plate.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt chipped in with an RBI double in the fourth inning, while Dom Smith stayed hot with an RBI single to drive in Goldschmidt later in the game. Oswaldo Cabrera also contributed a hit, maintaining a solid .286 batting average this spring as he looks to solidify his role at third base.

Cashman Addresses Pitching Market

After the game, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media about the state of the pitching market. While the Yankees are still exploring options, he noted that the current free-agent landscape is quiet, making an immediate signing unlikely. However, he left the door open for a potential move in the coming weeks if the right opportunity presents itself.

With Cole set to undergo Tommy John surgery and Gil sidelined for at least three months, the Yankees are facing an uphill battle in the rotation. Schmidt’s performance will be critical, and if he can build on his first start, he could be a key stabilizing force as the team navigates a rough start to 2025.