Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-0 win over Blue Jays

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday evening witnessed the New York Yankees marking their second straight victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, thanks to an awe-inspiring performance by ace Gerrit Cole (6-0). With an impressive 2.63 ERA, a 15-4 record, and 222 strikeouts this season, Cole has firmly positioned himself as a top contender for the Cy Young Award. His metrics underline his dominance, especially remarkable against the backdrop of the Yankees’ offensive challenges this year.

During his concluding start, Cole delivered a masterclass: a nine-inning stint, two hits conceded, and five strikeouts from a total of 105 pitches. In essence, the Yankees’ premier pitcher rose to the occasion, fittingly solidifying his claim to the Cy Young title.

“I’m just very grateful for my teammates. In the 33 games that I was able to play this year, they just showed up every single time. … I’m just very grateful that I was the beneficiary of that.”

Yankees’ Offensive Stride

On the batting front, Aaron Judge took the spotlight. He belted out two home runs, both two-run hits, resulting in four RBIs. Also noteworthy were his two additional walks.

Currently, Judge boasts of a batting average of .269, supplemented by a .407 OBP and a .622 slugging rate. Nevertheless, Judge has his sights set on the upcoming off-season, aiming to play a pivotal role in steering the Yankees back to their prime. He hinted at inevitable challenging discussions but emphasized that the Yankees are actively seeking external expertise to diagnose the reasons for this season’s downturn.

The Yankees’ Emerging Stars

Beyond Judge, Estevan Florial made a significant mark by registering two hits, propelling his average to .250 and a .351 OBP. With Jasson Dominguez sidelined due to Tommy John surgery, Florial is emerging as a potential force for the 2024 season. While Dominguez’s return is anticipated around June, Florial’s commendable recent form could see him as a crucial outfield player for the Yankees during the upcoming spring training.

As the regular season for the Yankees winds down, there’s a palpable sense of anticipation regarding the changes on the horizon. Yet, despite the undercurrents, the team is determined to conclude on an upbeat note, cherishing the positive moments they’ve garnered.