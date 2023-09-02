Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-4 win over Astros

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees squared off against the Houston Astros on a Saturday night (5-4), sealing their second back-to-back win and series win since before the All-Star break.

The Bombers featured Luis Severino on the mound. The starter pitched 4.0 innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and two homers while striking out three. With 104 pitches, including 75 strikes, Severino closed out the game with a 6.75 ERA.

Luis Severino’s Rocky Path: A Cloudy Future With the Yankees?

The veteran pitcher Severino has been on a quest to rediscover his form and secure a potential contract extension as his current deal nears its end in 2023. Given his current trajectory, it appears more likely that the Yankees might part ways with Severino. However, a strong finish to the season could make him a candidate for a one-year contract extension.

The Young Guns Step Up: Brito, Peralta, and Holmes Deliver

In relief of Severino, rookie pitcher Jhony Brito demonstrated some serious mettle, delivering 3.2 scoreless innings. Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes then flawlessly closed the game, ensuring the Yankees’ continued success.

Offensive Highlights: Judge’s Homer and More

On the batting front, the Yankees notched eight hits and five runs, albeit with 13 strikeouts. Aaron Judge led the charge with two runs, including a solo homer in the third inning. Jasson Dominguez marked the second hit of his burgeoning career, and Austin Wells made it to first base with a hit. However, the recently promoted prospects had their struggles, accumulating four strikeouts, three of which belonged to Wells.

Oswald Peraza Steals the Show

But it was young infielder Oswald Peraza who was the night’s standout. After a slow start in recent games, Peraza found his groove with two singles and a double, contributing three hits and an RBI. This performance was crucial in giving his team a fighting chance against a superior Houston lineup.

Gathering Intel for 2024: Prospects Shine Amid Uncertainties

Interestingly, the Yankees keep on winning despite a roster laden with up-and-coming talent and relative inexperience. The small sample size is already yielding crucial data that will help in reconstructing the Yankees squad for the 2024 season, where several young talents are expected to make significant contributions.

Up Next: Michael King Takes the Mound

The Yankees have one more contest against the Astros set for Sunday evening. Michael King, who recently pitched four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers, is slated to be on the mound. As King transitions from the bullpen to the starting rotation, this game will be one to watch.