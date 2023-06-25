Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-3 win over Rangers

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees wrapped up their series against the Texas Rangers with a nail-biting 5-3 victory, marked by late-game heroics from Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton.

Late-Inning Heroics Secure the Win

Throughout most of the game, the Yankees trailed the Rangers. However, the tables turned in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Bader and Stanton stepping up to deliver clutch performances, an aspect that has eluded the Yankees in recent weeks.

“It feels great,” Bader said. “At the end of the day, regardless of what it takes, after nine innings just coming out with a win in any way possible is really the name of the game.”

Stanton, who is currently hitting a career-low .191 with a .252 OBP and a .391 slugging percentage, demonstrated his worth with a crucial single to left field. This hit drove in Bader, cementing the Yankees’ lead at 5-3. Michael King sealed the victory by securing the save.

Offense and Defense Both Contribute to the Win

Offensively, the Yankees contributed eight hits and registered eight strikeouts. Bader was the standout performer, contributing two hits and two RBIs, thanks to a timely double that brought Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe home, handing the Yankees the late-game lead. Bader, who is currently batting .255 with a .278 OBP this season, proved his worth hitting in the No. 2 spot.

Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu also made noteworthy contributions. Bauers added a hit, while LeMahieu delivered two RBIs in the second inning, driving in Bauers and Stanton. Despite struggling to find his offensive groove this season, LeMahieu made several impressive defensive plays that demonstrated his value.

Pitching Holds Steady Despite Initial Struggles

While Gerrit Cole had a somewhat shaky start, he managed to control the damage effectively. Even though he pitched only 4.2 innings and gave up nine hits, he managed to strike out seven batters and threw 107 pitches.

“It was hot, sweaty and they were putting a lot of good swings on the ball,” said Cole.

Following the first two innings, Cole got a handle on things, deftly navigating out of some challenging scenarios. The bullpen followed suit, allowing just three hits over the remaining 4.1 innings and striking out three batters.

Looking Ahead: West Coast Games on the Horizon

As the Yankees prepare for a West Coast trip beginning with a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, they’ll be hoping to carry this momentum forward. This will be followed by another three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Young starter Jhony Brito is scheduled to take the mound on Monday night. He will be looking to replicate his outstanding performance against the Seattle Mariners last Monday when he pitched 5.2 scoreless innings.