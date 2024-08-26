Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 win over Nationals

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees faced off against the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series on Monday evening. Coming off a series win over the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, the Bombers emerged victorious in Game 1 against Washington, winning 5–2.

Nationals Present a Chance to Pull Ahead

The Nationals are another team under .500 this season, presenting an easier opponent for the Yankees and a prime opportunity to extend their lead in the American League East. As of Monday night, the Yankees held a two-game advantage over the Orioles, who had the night off. Additionally, the Orioles just lost one of their top young hitters, Ryan Mountcastle, to the injured list with a sprained wrist.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Solid Performance from Nestor Cortes and the Defense

The Yankees benefited from a strong defensive performance and a solid outing from lefty starter Nestor Cortes. Cortes, who has a 3.89 ERA this season, pitched 6.2 innings in the win, allowing just one earned run, four hits, and striking out four batters.

Key defensive plays by Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo helped suppress Washington’s offensive efforts. Notably, Judge robbed Andres Chaparro, a former Yankees prospect who now plays first base for the Nationals, of a home run.

Bullpen Seals the Deal

The bullpen also played a crucial role in the victory. Jake Cousins and Clay Holmes combined for 1.2 scoreless innings to close out the game. However, Mark Leiter Jr., a recent trade deadline acquisition, gave up a solo run and was pulled before the inning ended.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Offense Shines with Power Display

Offensively, the Yankees tallied an impressive 12 hits with seven strikeouts, including three home runs. Austin Wells, Gleyber Torres, and Jazz Chisholm each hit a homer. However, the standout performer was Anthony Volpe. The second-year shortstop recorded three hits, including a hustle double that resulted in a collision with CJ Abrams’ knee. Despite being down for a few minutes, Volpe managed to stay in the game and finish strong.

Yankees Aim for Series Sweep

The Yankees are on a solid stretch, having won five of their last six games. Sweeping the Nationals would give them a significant advantage in the division. Gerrit Cole will take the mound on Tuesday against Patrick Corbin. Cole has been elite lately, posting a 3.72 ERA, while Corbin, who has lost 12 games this year with a 5.73 ERA, offers the Yankees a great opportunity to deliver an offensive showcase.