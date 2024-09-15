Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 win over Boston

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees clinched a 5–2 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, securing a four-game series win. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon took the mound and delivered a solid performance, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out five batters.

Yankees’ Strong Bullpen Performance

After Rodon exited the game prior to the start of the sixth inning, the Yankees’ bullpen stepped up in a big way. The relief unit gave up just two hits and struck out four batters over the remaining 3.2 innings, keeping Boston’s offense at bay.

Newly returned Ian Hamilton was a standout, striking out two batters over 0.2 innings while showcasing his sharp slider. The bullpen’s dominance helped seal the win as they stifled any chance of a Red Sox comeback.

Offensive Highlights: Power Hitters Lead the Way

Offensively, the Yankees got the job done despite striking out 12 times throughout the game. They managed to collect nine hits, with Gleyber Torres contributing two hits, including a solo home run in the third inning. Aaron Judge continued his return to form, launching another home run to centerfield, driving in Juan Soto.

Struggling slugger Giancarlo Stanton also made his presence felt, hitting an RBI double in the second inning and a sacrifice fly to left field, which brought in Torres in the seventh. The Yankees’ power hitters played a crucial role in the victory, with the top five batters in the order accounting for six hits and all five runs.

Concerns Over Anthony Volpe’s Offensive Regression

While the Yankees’ offense overall was strong, young shortstop Anthony Volpe has been struggling at the plate. Volpe, who had a hot start to the season, has seen a significant dip in his offensive production. He’s currently hitting just .246/.294/.369 and struck out three times on Sunday. His offensive metrics have been concerning, as he ranks in the 32nd percentile in xBA and the 11th percentile in barrel percentage, showing a lack of power and consistency at the plate. Despite his offensive struggles, Volpe’s defense has remained stellar, but the Yankees will need more from him as the season winds down.

Yankees Hold a Lead in the AL East

On a positive note, the Yankees hold a three-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. As the playoff race heats up, the Yankees have a small but crucial cushion to lean on, making the final stretch of the season even more exciting.