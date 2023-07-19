Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-1 loss to Angels

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a challenging climb to get back into the playoff race. However, it’s not an impossible task, as they’re just 2.5 games away from the final Wild Card spot, currently occupied by the Houston Astros.

Unfortunate Losses and Scanty Wins

Regrettably, a string of three consecutive losses doesn’t provide any favors for the Yankees, the most recent being a 5-1 loss on Tuesday night against Los Angeles. The Bombers could only muster two hits, with a total of nine strikeouts. Oswald Peraza, Harrison Bader, and Kyle Higashioka contributed to this tally with three, two, and two strikeouts, respectively.

In the end, only Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe managed to secure a hit in the game. Torres stood out, representing the team’s only run, courtesy of a solo shot in the third inning. Torres’s recent performance has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving to be one of the Yankees’ most consistent hitters.

Gleyber Torres: A Beacon of Consistency

Throughout July, Torres has displayed a splendid batting average of .339, along with a .382 OBP and .882 OPS. His performance includes two home runs, seven RBIs, and 21 hits across 62 at-bats. Without Torres and his indispensable offensive presence, the Yankees’ offense would be virtually nonexistent.

In spite of the disheartening loss yesterday, there is one positive takeaway – Torres’s performance and his rising stock. While it’s possible that the Yankees might consider utilizing him as a trade piece at the deadline, letting go of one of their few productive hitters seems inadvisable.

Pitching Woes and Missed Opportunities

On the pitching front, Domingo German surrendered five earned runs across six innings. Albert Abreu, on the other hand, struck out four batters across two innings, allowing only one hit. Despite German striking out nine batters, he walked three and allowed four hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning that gave the Angels an early lead.

In essence, the Yankees appear unable to claw their way back from behind, even squandering multiple leads with slim margins in recent weeks.

The Struggles of High-Priced Veterans

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, entering the game with a 4.41 ERA, managed to reduce it to 4.16, conceding just one earned run across 7.1 innings. His impressive performance included seven strikeouts and 13 ground balls.

Unfortunately, as long as the Yankees’ expensive veterans continue to underperform, the team’s offensive struggles will persist. Anthony Rizzo, currently on one of the coldest stretches of his career, has hit a mere .132 with a .220 OBP in July. This slump dates back to early June. The Yankees are in dire need of Rizzo to regain his form if they wish to triumph in upcoming games, especially until Aaron Judge’s much-awaited return.