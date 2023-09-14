Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-0 loss to Red Sox

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After a rainout washed away their Wednesday night plans, the New York Yankees prepared to square off against the Boston Red Sox in a Thursday afternoon doubleheader. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the Red Sox came out swinging, bagging the first game with a 5-0 win.

Despite the loss, the spotlight shone on the Yankees’ young prospects, including Estevan Florial, Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Everson Pereira, who got substantial playing time. The young guns managed just six hits and racked up eight strikeouts, but Florial, continuing his Triple-A form, notched multiple hits over two days.

Offensive Highlights: Torres and Peraza Shine

Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza stood out, each contributing two hits and representing the team’s best offensive performance of the day. Particularly noteworthy is Peraza’s recent track record: a .314 batting average, a .314 OBP, and a .429 slugging rate in September, with 11 hits and four RBIs across 35 at-bats. His recent showings make a compelling case for his inclusion in the Yankees’ 2024 lineup.

Everson Pereira: A Prospect in Need of a Boost

On the flip side, 22-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira has been struggling. With a September batting average of just .194 and a .306 OBP, Pereira accumulated only six hits in 31 at-bats. The Yankees will need more from him in the coming weeks if he’s to stake a claim for a starting job next season.

Yankees’ Pitching Update: Michael King and the Bullpen’s Jekyll-and-Hyde Act

Michael King, a bullpen arm turned starter, was a bright spot on the mound. Over 4.2 innings, King allowed just one earned run and six hits, striking out eight across 87 pitches. His performance has been stellar since his full-time move to the rotation, boasting a 1.27 ERA and just three earned runs over 21.1 innings.

Unfortunately, the bullpen didn’t follow suit. Over 3.1 innings, they surrendered four earned runs, with Matt Bowman giving up three of those and carrying a season ERA of 13.50. At this juncture, the Yankees are primarily focused on accumulating innings for key pitchers and maintaining overall team health, which explains the call-up of additional arms to round out the next couple of weeks.

Up Next: Clarke Schmidt Takes the Mound

With one more game left in Thursday’s doubleheader, the Yankees are putting Clarke Schmidt on the mound as they look to re-enter the win column. It’s all part of a day’s work and another chance for prospects and veterans alike to show their worth.