Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-3 walk-off win over Royals

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees wrapped up their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night with a thrilling 4–3 walk-off victory. Jazz Chisholm played the hero, grounding a ball to shortstop to drive in Anthony Volpe for the winning run.

Chisholm, in his first taste of such a moment, has much to look forward to, as a playoff atmosphere in the Bronx will undoubtedly dwarf the excitement of a regular-season walk-off.

“We got a strikeout to end the 8th inning and the whole crowd erupted and I was just wide-eyed and was like ‘this is sick’. It ain’t even October yet, I can’t wait,” Jazz said after the win.

With this victory, the Yankees extended their lead in the American League East to 1.5 games, as the Baltimore Orioles lost earlier in the day.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Key Win for the Yankees Ahead of Crucial Red Sox Series

The Yankees now turn their attention to a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, starting on Thursday night. Winning the series against a quality Royals team signals a positive trend for the Bombers, particularly in terms of their starting pitching.

Manager Aaron Boone relied on Luis Gil, who delivered a strong performance, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Gil struck out five batters, with the only blemish being a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Juan Soto Breaks Through in the Sixth

The Yankees’ offense had been quiet until Juan Soto smashed a two-run homer in the sixth inning, breaking his cold streak. Soto had fouled a ball off his right foot just before the blast, but then launched a 402-foot homer to right field. Fortunately, Soto was able to stay in the game, avoiding any serious injury.

Overall, the Yankees recorded six strikeouts and four runs in the game. Soto’s big hit was a key moment, and although starting catcher Austin Wells was benched with lefty Cole Ragans on the mound for Kansas City, Wells made his presence felt late in the game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Austin Wells Delivers in the Clutch

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Yankees called on Wells to pinch-hit, and the star rookie catcher didn’t disappoint. Wells hit a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in Volpe to tie the game at 3–3. Wells has been a crucial contributor to the Yankees this season and is a strong candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Looking Ahead: Cortes vs. Criswell

Next, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound for Thursday night’s matchup against the Red Sox, where they’ll look to build on their momentum. Boston will counter with Cooper Criswell, who has posted a 4.11 ERA over 92 innings this season. Criswell has been solid recently, allowing just four runs in his last four starts combined.

As the Yankees prepare for a pivotal series against their long-time rivals, the team’s recent success, especially in the pitching department, could be a sign of things to come as the playoffs draw near.