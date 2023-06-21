Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 win over Mariners

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees secured their second consecutive victory against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night 4-2. Responding to an urgent need for a starting pitcher, the team promoted Jhony Brito from Triple-A, despite his struggles in the MLB and with Scranton in recent months.

Before his commanding performance on Wednesday, Brito carried a 5.58 ERA in the MLB this season and a hefty 7.08 ERA with Scranton over 20.1 innings.

Shaking Off Past Struggles: Brito’s Wednesday Night Showcase

Fortunately, Brito managed to shed his past deficiencies, delivering a strong performance over 5.2 innings. He allowed only two hits, struck out three batters across 81 pitches, and subsequently reduced his ERA to 4.89 for the season with the Yankees, totaling 46 innings with a 1.35 WHIP.

Yankees’ Pitching Performance: Mixed Results

The Yankees’ pitching was predominantly robust, despite Wandy Peralta conceding an earned run and Michael King navigating a challenging situation when attempting to close the game. Given that both Peralta and King are among the team’s top relief pitchers, their struggles against a lackluster Seattle batting order were surprising.

Yankees’ Offensive Effort: Finding a Way to Win

Offensively, the Yankees accomplished what was needed despite a low-scoring game. Lead-off hitter Jake Bauers maintained his recent streak of strong performances, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd inning, with an assist from Anthony Volpe. Although Bauers’ season record stands at .231 with a .315 OBP, there’s room for improvement.

Billy McKinney: Filling Judge’s Shoes

In contrast, Billy McKinney, standing in for Aaron Judge, extended his impressive run. He currently boasts a .317 batting average, a .333 OBP, and a .659 slugging percentage since his promotion. With a solo home run and two hits during the game, McKinney has only struck out twice in his last five games, managing five hits in the process.

Contributions from the Bench: Key Performances

Outside of the two reserve outfielders, Willie Calhoun secured a single, and Anthony Volpe fired a solo shot in the bottom of the 7th inning, recording his 10th of the season.

Yankees’ Veterans: Struggling to Keep Pace

Despite the commendable contributions from the reserves and younger players, the Yankees’ seasoned veterans continue to underperform. Josh Donaldson, for instance, failed to reach base in four at-bats and currently holds a disappointing .133 batting average with a .209 OBP this season. These figures suggest a straightforward decision for the Yankees to bench him in favor of promoting Oswald Peraza.

Looking Ahead: Upcoming Game Against Seattle

The Yankees are set to face Seattle in one more game, with Domingo German set to pitch on Thursday night. After a rough seven-run outing against the Boston Red Sox last Friday, German will be keen to rebound, aiming to continue his otherwise solid season.